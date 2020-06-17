How to use a Whirlpool at The Fortilla in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Hop on in, the water is fine.

Fortnite’s chapter 2, season 3 recently went live, and Epic Games welcomed its players with a collaboration with DC Comics.

Many teases before the season, indicated a character that symbolized with a Trident would be coming to Fortnite alongside the flood. And fans anticipated another superhero team-up due to Deadpool event’s success.

The character turned out to be Aquaman and he is the guest of honor of this season. Players will need to complete five challenges to unlock the Aquaman skin after buying the battle pass.

The battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks and challenges will be released in a weekly fashion.

How to complete the “Use a Whirlpool at the Fortilla” challenge?

The first of the Aquaman challenges requires players to land or go to the Fortilla and use a Whirlpool which will launch them up into the sky.

Whirlpools were introduced with the new season and are easily spottable on water.

Successfully swimming or flying into one of the Whirlpools in Fortilla will be enough to complete the “Use a Whirlpool at the Fortilla Location.”

Though the Whirlpools spawn in different locations in each match, they never leave their dedicated points of interest.