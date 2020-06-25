Where to gather or consume Foraged Items at the Orchard in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 3 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s latest season kicked off earlier in June with a new battle pass and challenges that reward XP. Chapter Two, season three started with a set of seven tasks that each rewarded 35,000 XP upon completion.

The second week of the season also introduced seven more challenges that players can now grind as of today. One of the simpler tasks requires players to head to The Orchard and gather or consume five Foraged Items.

Where are Foraged Items located in The Orchard?

The Orchard can be found to the north of Frenzy Farm. Players will need to go there to look for the Foraged Items that are scattered around the area.

Players from some of the earlier seasons of Fortnite may be familiar with these items since there were similar quests that required players to consume them.

Foraged Items include Apples, Mushrooms, or Cabbages that can be found on the ground in certain places throughout the map. Players were only able to consume them before. But now, in Chapter Two, season three, you can gather them too.

To complete this challenge, you’ll need to gather or consume five Foraged Items at The Orchard. Apples can mostly be found under the trees, while the Cabbages will be in open fields. If you’re out of inventory slots, you’ll need to lose some of your HP to consume these items. You can do that by jumping off of small heights.

Once you gather or consume five Foraged Items at The Orchard, you’ll earn 35,000 XP.