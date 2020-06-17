Here are the notes and updates for Fortnite's Patch v13.00: Chapter 2, season 3 | Dot Esports

After months of waiting, Fortnite Chapter 2, season 3 is finally here.

Fortnite’s map has flooded, new weapons have been added, and more as the battle royale adventure continues with “Splash Down.” Even Jason Momoa (aka Aquaman) has made an appearance.

Here are the notes and updates for Fortnite’s Patch v.13.00.

New map

Image via Epic Games

Leading up to the season, The Device left a lasting effect on Fortnite’s map. The south-west and east are now flooded, with Slurpy Swamp, The Rig, Lazy Lake, and Misty Meadows largely underwater.

New weapons

Image via HYPEX

A new shotgun has been introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 2, season 3. The Charge Shotgun has four variants, all the way up to legendary. It has a relatively small magazine, and its reload time is on the long side, but its damage is lethal.

Three character-based weapons have also been added to the game, focusing on Kit. Ocean’s Burst Assault Rifle, Kit’s Shockwave Launcher, and Kit’s Charge Shotgun have all made their way to Fortnite.

New vehicles

Image via Epic Games

You can ride around on sharks in Chapter 2, season 3. They’re deadly and can deal damage, but if you hook them with a fishing pole, they’re yours for the taking. Annoying Marauders, though, and whirlpools will get in your way.

Image via Epic Games

Cars are expected to release later in the season, but for now, players will have to make do with sharks.

Bug fixes

Battle royale

Fixes issue causing hit/damage indicators to sometimes appear to be coming from the wrong direction than the source of damage.

Emote music will no longer be heard while at the Main Stage in Party Royale

Addressed some players missing styles for the Specialist Pickaxes and Arroyo Pack Back Bling.

Mobile

Shadows will no longer display at a high contrast that was causing most texture to appear as black.

“New Landmark” text will no longer appear multiple times when discovering new locations on the Battle Royale map.

Addressed issue where the swipe-up feature on iOS devices was reported to be interfering with buttons near the bottom of the screen or closing the app on players.

Fixed bug causing build pieces to not always place when quickly switching between combat and build modes when firing.

Creative mode

Islands

Fixed an issue, on the XL Mountain Island, where a pine tree was floating above the terrain

Fixed an issue where islands using the matchmaking portals were underwater

Fixed an issue where My Island settings were missing

Fixed an issue where player names and location setting was not functioning

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where players could respawn in games that do not allow respawning while in game.

Fixed an issue where overlapping sequencers set to infinite loop and activate on game start prevented games from loading correctly.

Fixed an issue where water texture failed to appear around the island on mobile.

Fixed an issue where crash occur when players try to get into a featured island match using a matchmaking portal.

Weapons and items

Fixed an issue where Stink Bombs would show a golden orb when thrown by players using the Midas outfit.

Fixed an issue where the Cozy Campfire would leave an invisible collision when a player leaves and rejoins the same island.

Fixed an issue where cancelling an object placement using the phone tool could break cut functionalities with the phone.

Fixed an issue where the Pressure Plant Station was displaying outside of the boundary line preview.

Prefabs and galleries

Fixed an issue where some of the Jungle Temple walls were showing up with a gray material.

Fixed an issue where Craggy Cliffs prefabs and galleries were not fully loading.

Fixed an issue where the grass floor pieces were appearing as pink or purple.

UI and social