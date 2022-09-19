All NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite‘s latest season is here and players from across the world are dropping into this new Chrome-filled “Paradise.” The Herald has finally come to the island in all her threatening glory. The Seven have disappeared as they’ve been consumed by Chrome and Paradigm has gone back to her home reality. There are still NPCs on the island who will be severely affected by this Chrome.

Some quests require you to find certain NPCs, but they also have items that they’ll sell you. Here’s all the information you need to know about all 22 NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four.

Where to find NPCs in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

As per usual, the NPCs are spread across the map, appearing in different POIs and other major locations. The toughest addition of this season has been The Herald, who is able to use her wide array of powers to deal serious damage to the Loopers. Many of the island’s inhabitants are in trouble if her Chrome makes it to their POIs.

You can find all of the NPCs at the following locations:

Kyle – At the Ripsaw Launcher factory northwest of Logjam Lumberyard Sabina – In the house with a maze northwest of Logjam Lumberyard Fishstick – On the north-facing dock at Sleepy Sound Rustler – At Shifty Shafts Sunbird – At the temple northwest of Lustrous Lagoon Blackheart – At Lustrous Lagoon Cryptic – At the Rave Cave Maximillion – At the balloon located northeast of Coney Crossroads Bao Bros – On the edge of the water east of Coney Crossroads Beach Bomber – At Coney Crossroads Evie – On the island west of Lustrous Lagoon Meowscles/Kit – Only one spawns per match, found in the woods west of the Reality Tree The Underwriter – Located in the building with the balloon on top at Tilted Towers Guaco – At Greasy Grove Mancake – At Rocky Reels Panther – At the gas station northwest of Shimmering Shrine Relaxed Fit Jonesy – Fort Jonesy Jonesy the First – Fort Jonesy Bunker Jonesy – Fort Jonesy Castaway Jonesy – Fort Jonesy Stash’d- On the west side of Chonker’s Speedway

While there are NPCs scattered across the map, it’s worth pointing out the number of Jonesy characters currently at Fort Jones. It certainly seems like this faction of Loopers has something up their sleeve, changing the name of their base from The Joneses to Fort Jonesy. It may be that Jones and his Snapshots will step up to lead the defense while the Paradigm is gone.

That’s all the information you need to know about the different NPCs that are currently calling the Fortnite island home.