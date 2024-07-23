All leaked Fortnite LEGO sets

A bunch of new Fortnite LEGO sets have been leaked, showcasing a variety of incredible real-life builds to assemble and including some of the most iconic aspects of the Fortnite world.

Leakers revealed four new Fortnite LEGO sets on July 22, with a reported release date of Oct. 1, 2024—so there’s still a few months to save up your cents before splashing the cash on the latest builds.

If you want to see all of the new leaker Fortnite LEGO sets in one place, including their sizes and prices, we’ve got all the information you need here.

New leaked Fortnite LEGO sets

Fortnite Battle Bus

LEGO Battle Bus



💰 Price: $99.99



— Fortnite News & Leaks! (@FBRFeed) July 22, 2024

Arguably the most iconic vehicle in gaming, the Fortnite Battle Bus is getting the full LEGO treatment later this year with a 954-piece build and contains a whopping nine LEGO Minifigures, including some fan-favorite skins.

The build includes minifigures for Trespasser Elite, Battalion Brawler, Cuddle Team Leader, Cure Assassin, Brite Bomber, Adventure Peely, Raven, Meowscles, and Drift, with the build itself featuring everything we’ve come to love about the Fortnite Battle Bus.

The Fortnite Battle Bus LEGO set will be priced at $99.99.

Peely Bone

LEGO Peely Bone



💰 Price: $99.99



— Fortnite News & Leaks! (@FBRFeed) July 22, 2024

For those looking for an imposing figure to watch over them while they game, look no further than the Peely Bone—a large set designed for adults, rated at 18+, with a whopping 1,414 pieces creating an incredible design.

The half banana, half skeleton look will appeal to LEGO collectors who may not be well-versed in the world of Fortnite and it continues LEGO’s trend of creating incredible display pieces and is by far the biggest of all the Fortnite LEGO sets.

The Fortnite Peely Bone LEGO set will be priced at $99.99.

Supply Llama

LEGO Loot Llama



💰 Price: $39.99



— Fortnite News & Leaks! (@FBRFeed) July 22, 2024

The most famous llama to ever exist, Fortnite’s Supply Llama is another recognizable asset from the Epic Games title getting the LEGO treatment in a mid-sized build and a more affordable price range that will appeal to parents.

The Supply Llama consists of 691 pieces and comes with several loot items, including a shield potion, back pack, grapple gun, and dynamite.

The Fortnite Supply Llama LEGO set will be priced at $39.99.

Durr Burger

LEGO Durrr Burger



💰 Price: $14.99



— Fortnite News & Leaks! (@FBRFeed) July 22, 2024

The small-sized Fortnite LEGO Durr Burger set will be a great grab for Christmas stockings. It contains 193 pieces that create a pocket-sized build of the whackiest burger you will ever see—full-size details are not yet known.

The Fortnite Durr Burger LEGO set will be priced at $14.99.

