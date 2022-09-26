All Fortnite Birthday Cake Locations in Chapter 3, Season 4

When Fortnite‘s battle royale was first released on Sept. 26, 2017, no one expected that it would rise to the level that it has. Over the last five years, Epic Games has steadily been improving graphics, content, mechanics, and more. Now, Fortnite is hosting its fifth birthday celebration, complete with presents and cake all over the map.

The Birthday Cake is available all across the map in different locations for players who are feeling a little hungry. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find all Fortnite Birthday Cake locations in Chapter Three, season four.

Where to find Birthday Cake in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

As you can see by the map above, all of the major POIs will have a cake. The balloons around it should make it easier to find once you’re at the POI. In fact, every POI but The Herald’s Sanctum will have a birthday cake that can heal you and improve your shields. There’s no limit to how many pieces you can eat, so use the cake to refill your shields if you can.

The birthday cake comes as part of Fortnite‘s fifth birthday, bringing along presents and balloons that players can interact with. To complete the Birthday quest that asks you to eat cake in five different matches, pick a POI that you don’t mind landing at and eat the cake at the beginning of the match so you have shields and you don’t have to worry about getting eliminated before you can.

With this mini-event running until tomorrow, Sept. 27, players only have a little time left if they want to unlock the different cosmetics.