All Burnout (No. 25) locations in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season five hasn’t shied away from introducing new characters, playable or otherwise.

Of the 40 NPCs you need to find for a full collection, Burnout is especially tricky due to his multiple spawn locations. Here’s a guide for all of Burnout’s locations in Fortnite.

The first place where you can find Burnout is to the southeast of Craggy Cliffs. If you’re familiar with the FN Radio Tower, just curl southwest around the small hill it’s standing on and you’ll see Burnout pacing around a racing starting line.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Next, head to the west road entrance of Sweaty Sands. Go a little further away from the town and you should find Burnout, once again standing at a starting line.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The final spot where you can find Burnout is directly south of Steamy Stacks. He’s in between the bridge and Steamy Stacks itself, right before the road forks into two.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The character only spawns at one place in each match, so if you find him once at any of these locations, you’re done for the round. If you’re a completionist and want to finish Burnout’s specific tab, however, you’ll need to seek him out at all three locations.