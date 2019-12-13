A new PlayStation Plus-exclusive Fortnite skin is now live

PlayStation Fortnite fans can rejoice once more—another PlayStation Plus-exclusive cosmetic pack has gone live.
As part of a partnership with PlayStation, the new Trilogy outfit and Reliant Blue back bling are now up for grabs for a limited time. No expiration date for the pack was given, but previous exclusive packs also eventually expired.
Like the other previous PlayStation cosmetic packs, Trilogy sports a sleek blue and black color scheme, fully equipped with a helmet, vest, gloves, and shotgun shells on her shoulders. The back bling matches the outfit perfectly but could go well with other skins, too.
It’s a great time of year for Fortnite skins. With winter skins surely on the way and a cool partnership with Star Wars, there’s plenty of outfits for players to pick and choose from these days.
The pack can be downloaded here or by searching for “Fortnite – PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack” in the PlayStation Store.