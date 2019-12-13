A new PlayStation Plus-exclusive Fortnite skin is now live

PlayStation Fortnite fans can rejoice once more—another PlayStation Plus-exclusive cosmetic pack has gone live.

As part of a partnership with PlayStation, the new Trilogy outfit and Reliant Blue back bling are now up for grabs for a limited time. No expiration date for the pack was given, but previous exclusive packs also eventually expired.

PlayStation on Twitter Dress for your next Victory Royale in style with the Trilogy Outfit and Reliant Blue Backbling. Grab the Fortnite PS Plus Celebration Pack, free for members now: https://t.co/GZWu6Qr5zN

Like the other previous PlayStation cosmetic packs, Trilogy sports a sleek blue and black color scheme, fully equipped with a helmet, vest, gloves, and shotgun shells on her shoulders. The back bling matches the outfit perfectly but could go well with other skins, too.

It’s a great time of year for Fortnite skins. With winter skins surely on the way and a cool partnership with Star Wars, there’s plenty of outfits for players to pick and choose from these days.

The pack can be downloaded here or by searching for “Fortnite – PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack” in the PlayStation Store.