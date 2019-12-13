Star Wars' Rey, Finn, and Sith Trooper skins now live in Fortnite

Fortnite and Star Wars fans might be getting excited for this Saturday’s special event at Risky Reels, but they could put their V-Bucks to good use starting tonight.

In a surprise announcement, Epic Games has revealed skins for Star Wars characters Rey, Finn, and a Sith Trooper. All three skins are live on the in-game store right now. They are each listed for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Fortnite on Twitter They’re back, and in greater numbers. Get the Rey, Finn and Sith Trooper Outfits in the Item Shop now!

Also on the store are a First Order TIE Fighter glider, Rey’s Quarterstaff pickaxe for 800 V-Bucks, and a Riot Control Baton pickaxe for 1,200 V-Bucks. The store update includes two Star Wars-themed emotes and banners, as well.

The three new skins come a few weeks after a surprise Stormtrooper skin launched last month, which kicked off the partnership between Star Wars and Fortnite. It’s possible that even more skins could be added in the coming days.

A special scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will premiere this weekend in Fortnite, and the full movie hits theaters on Dec. 20.