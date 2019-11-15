Fortnite’s newest skin is a Stormtrooper from Star Wars

This is the skin you’re looking for, Star Wars fans. Fortnite’s newest crossover skin is from the mega-hit sci-fi franchise, and it’s all about the Empire.

The Imperial Stormtrooper skin is available in the in-game shop right now, but you can also get it for free if you purchase the new game Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order on the Epic Games Store.

Epic Games Store on Twitter Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper? 🤔 Buy Star Wars #JediFallenOrder on the Epic Games Store and receive the Imperial Stormtrooper Outfit in Fortnite! https://t.co/rJxBhIV9cF https://t.co/e633BQwbQq

The skin is available for 1,500 V-Bucks if Jedi Fallen Order isn’t your thing. Here’s hoping that the Stormtrooper is just the beginning of Star Wars content in Fortnite. Lightsaber pickaxe, anyone?

Fortnite has previously teamed up with DC Comics for Batman, and Marvel for an Infinity War crossover event. But now, the new skin comes from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

Stormtroopers are notably terrible at aiming, so hopefully this new skin doesn’t affect how gamers play the battle royale title. For now, let’s just call it a great new addition to Fortnite’s skin collection.