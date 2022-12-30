Playmaker Benzema and much more is coming to FUT with FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Team 2

Winter Wildcards has been a resounding success in FIFA 23. FUT fans will be happy to hear that another huge supply of Winter Wildcards content is on its way to Ultimate Team packs. The second full team release contains just as many attractive items as the first one, including a new position for Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema.

Winter Wildcards has been such a smash hit with fans that EA has turned it into the first FUT promo event in FIFA 23 to go on for more than a week. The weird playing schedule that was caused by the World Cup’s first venture into wintertime left EA with some difficult decisions to make. Sadly, a huge consequence of these decisions has been the shortening of FUT campaigns.

This rule applied to all previous events but not for Winter Wildcards. For the second week in a row, we are overwhelmed with quality FUT content to get us even more excited for the holidays. The 17 new player items include some position switches, a return for some FUT favorites, and a lot of straight-up good cards.

All FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Team 2 players

CM: Karim Benzema – 92 OVR (Real Madrid)

LW: Allan Saint-Maximin – 87 OVR (Newcastle United)

CM: Joshua Kimmich – 91 OVR (Bayern München)

LB: Andrew Robertson – 89 OVR (Liverpool)

RW: Gabriel Jesus – 89 OVR (Arsenal)

GK: Vanja Milinković-Savić – 88 OVR (Torino)

CB: Raphaël Varane – 88 OVR (Manchester United)

CB: Kevin-Prince Boateng – 87 OVR (Hertha Berlin)

CAM: Florian Wirtz – 87 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen)

ST: Ahmed Musa – 86 OVR (Sivasspor)

CB: Wout Weghorst – 87 OVR (Beşiktaş)

RB: Jordan Amavi – 87 OVR (Leicester City)

ST: Adama Traoré – 86 OVR (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

CB: Eric Bailly – 87 OVR (Olympique de Marseille)

CAM: Brahim Díaz – 86 OVR (AC Milan)

CM: Marcelino Moreno – 85 OVR (Atlanta United)

CDM: Jon Ander Garrido – 84 OVR (Cádiz)

We’ve rightfully placed Karim Benzema on top. Real Madrid’s goal machine receives an unorthodox new card in FIFA 23 that moves him to the center of the pitch. Not like we can’t envision him playing that role in real life, so we’re eager to test the concept in-game, too.

Arsenal fans can finally rejoice. Gabriel Jesus has been having a blast of a season at the Emirates Stadium but had very underwhelming FIFA 23 stats until now. Winter Wildcards has given Gunners fans a Jesus card they can use with pride in FUT.

The Winter Wildcards event, including its Token Swap system, will be active for another week until Jan. 6.