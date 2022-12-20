The ultimate FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Swaps tracker: All rewards and how to get Winter Wildcards Swap Tokens

The 2022 World Cup is over and it’s time for FIFA 23 to move on. The first post-Qatar promo event in FUT is called Winter Wildcards. It is yet another promo to feature a token swap system with scaling rewards. Though it’s not as massive as the World Cup Swap Tokens campaign, the new Winter Wildcards Swaps offer plenty of content to excite the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team player base.

The FIFA 22 Winter Wildcards event introduced non-Icon Swaps to FUT as a prominent feature for the first time. The concept was received positively by the player audience, which has been reflected in FIFA 23’s FUT calendar. The World Cup Swap tokens are eligible to spend for another couple of weeks, yet we have a new set of tokens to meddle with already: Winter Wildcards tokens.

These tokens are just one aspect of the Winter Wildcards FUT promo event. Two teams of Winter Wildcards player items will be released on consecutive Fridays, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. EA promised that SBCs and Objectives will follow along as usual.

Speaking of SBCs and Objectives, that’s how you can obtain Winter Wildcards Swap Tokens, generally speaking. There are a couple of tokens that can be obtained in different ways. Each individual token’s requirements will be revealed by EA one after the other. This tracker will be updated as these requirements are announced.

The Winter Wildcards Swaps rewards, on the other hand, are static and were set in stone before the promo officially began. It’s only fair since these Swap Tokens are limited in number and players should know precisely what they’re getting themselves into.

The total number of tokens for this campaign is 25, which is 15 less than the number of available World Cup Swap Tokens. The variety of rewards has been proportionally cut down. These 25 tokens will be attainable via select Objectives, such as First Owner Fiesta, Silver Stars, and some Winter Wildcards Objectives. They can also be found in select Squad Building Challenges, such as Puzzle Challenge SBCs and Marquee Matchups.

EA also suggested that there will be more than the originally announced 25 Winter Wildcards Swap Tokens. Players could “find some bonus tokens in the store during the campaign,” according to EA’s own official statement about the event.

What are the FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Swaps rewards?

Two Tokens – Winter Wildcards Kieran Trippier (87 OVR)

Three Tokens – 81+ OVR x11 pack

Five Tokens – 3x 84+ Player Pick (1 of 4 Rare Gold Players)

10 Tokens – Winter Wildcards Sandro Tonali (87 OVR)

10 Tokens – 83+ x25 pack

15 Tokens – 85+ x10 pack

15 Tokens – 85+ Winter Wildcards Player Pick (1 of 4 Winter Wildcards Players)

20 Tokens – 3x 83+ x25 pack

How to get FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Swap Tokens in FUT

As we mentioned, each token comes with a specific requirement, mostly connected to completing SBCs and Objectives. The first two tokens were released alongside the event’s announcement, as well as how to obtain them. We will update this article with new token requirements as soon as they are announced by EA.

How to get FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Swaps Token No. 1

Log into your FUT account before Jan. 6. You will receive the token automatically afterward.

How to get FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Swaps Token No. 2

Complete the FIFA World Cup TOTT Challenge 1. This is an SBC with the following requirements:

Min. four players from the same nation

Min. one Rare item

Min. 65 OVR

Min. 13 chemistry

The SBC expires on Dec. 26. It is particularly cheap and an easy token you wouldn’t want to miss out on.

The Winter Wildcards Swaps rewards can be redeemed in FUT until Jan. 13. Make sure to use all of your tokens by then or all the grind will end up being for nothing.