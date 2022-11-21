All FIFA 23 SBCs that are solved with World Cup Swap Tokens, and their rewards

The 2022 World Cup has begun and, of course, there is plenty of World Cup-themed content in FIFA 23. A huge chunk of said content is reserved for Squad Building Challenges with a unique solution. Usually, you’d have to trade in squads of players to solve an SBC, but these select few rewards can only be obtained via World Cup Swap Tokens.

These precious Swap Tokens are acquired by completing various objectives in the FIFA 23 World Cup mode. The maximum amount you can gather is 50, and you have until Jan. 4 to use the Tokens. The number of Tokens you have will determine the volume and nature of World Cup SBCs you are able to complete.

There are 40 different SBCs with varying requirements and rewards. There is one SBC for each country participating in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and eight SBCs with other rewards, such as World Cup Icons and player packs.

All 40 World Cup SBCs, their respective Swap Token requirements and rewards are listed below.

Two tokens

Yasser Al Shahrani (LB, 85 OVR, Saudi Arabia)

Almoez Ali (ST, 84 OVR, Qatar)

Francisco Calvo (CB, 84 OVR, Costa Rica)

Ajdin Hrustić (CM, 84 OVR, Australia)

Alireza Jahanbakhsh (RW, 84 OVR, Iran)

Mark-Anthony Kaye (CM, 84 OVR, Canada)

Montassar Talbi (CB, 84 OVR, Tunisia)

Three tokens

Joseph Aidoo (CB, 85 OVR, Ghana)

Reggie Cannon (RWB, 84 OVR, USA)

Nouhou Tolo (LB, 85 OVR, Cameroon)

One 20 x 82+ player pack

Four tokens

Takuma Asano (RW, 85-rated World Cup Stars card)

Bartosz Bereszynski (RB, 86 OVR, Poland)

Krépin Diatta (LW, 84 OVR, Senegal)

Lee Jae-Sung (CM, 85 OVR, South Korea)

Kieffer Moore (ST, 85 OVR, Wales)

Munir El Haddadi (LW, 86 OVR, Morocco)

Xherdan Shaqiri (CAM, 86 OVR, Switzerland)

Enner Valencia (ST, 86 OVR, Ecuador)

Matías Viña (LWB, 86 OVR, Uruguay)

Five tokens

Andrés Guardado (CDM, 86 OVR, Mexico)

Andrej Kramarić (CF, 87 OVR, Croatia)

Six tokens

Filip Kostić (LM, 88 OVR, Serbia)

Eight tokens

Nathan Aké (CB, 87 OVR, Netherlands)

Julian Brandt (CAM, 87 OVR, Germany)

Andreas Christensen (CB, 87 OVR, Denmark)

Joaquín Correa (CF, 87 OVR, Argentina)

Álvaro Morata (ST, 88 OVR, Spain)

Danilo Pereira (CDM, 88 OVR, Portugal)

10 tokens

Mason Mount (CAM, 89 OVR, England)

One 20 x 84+ player pack

15 tokens

Kingsley Coman (LM, 90 OVR, France)

Fabinho (CDM, 90 OVR, Brazil)

Eden Hazard (LW, 89 OVR, Belgium)

20 tokens

Three 20 x 84+ player packs

Path to Glory Player Pick (one of five)

25 tokens

World Cup Hero Player Pick (one of four)

30 tokens

Cafú (RB, 92 OVR, World Cup Icon)

35 tokens

World Cup Icon Player Pick (one of three)

40 tokens

Patrick Vieira (CM, 90 OVR, World Cup Icon)

There’s a limited amount of World Cup Swap Tokens, so choose wisely when and how you spend them.