Best FUT event this season? All FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Team 1 players and their stats

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar won’t be forgotten for a long time by soccer fans, but FIFA 23 seems to be moving on easily. The most recent FUT content is so much better than anything that came out during the World Cup that Ultimate Team players are already thinking “Messi who?”

The Winter Wildcards promo event has been active in FUT for a few days now. It introduced a new expansive Swaps Token system, which you can follow through our live tracker. Dec. 23 is the date of the first big Winter Wildcards content launch and EA decided to bring out the holiday spirit.

A total of 18 new FUT items were added to FIFA 23 all at once, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a truly bad player among them. The only issue is that the top players on Winter Wildcards Team 1 are so great that packing one of the lower-tier cards from the lot would still feel like an L, even though the player will most likely be of high quality when the direct comparison is pushed aside.

FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Team 1 players and stats

CM: Kevin De Bruyne – 93 OVR (Manchester City)

CDM: N’Golo Kanté – 91 OVR (Chelsea)

ST: Ousmane Dembélé – 87 OVR (Barcelona)

CAM: Jadon Sancho – 90 OVR (Manchester United)

GK: Jack Butland – 89 OVR (Crystal Palace)

LB: Ferland Mendy – 87 OVR (Real Madrid)

CB: Fikayo Tomori – 88 OVR (AC Milan)

RW: João Félix – 89 OVR (Atlético Madrid)

LM: Tahith Chong – 84 OVR (Birmingham City)

CB: Lukas Klostermann – 86 OVR (RB Leipzig)

CAM: Giorgio Chiellini – 87 OVR (LA FC)

CM: Rodrigo De Paul – 87 OVR (Atlético Madrid)

ST: Alexandre Pato – 86 OVR (Orlando City)

LW: Justin Kluivert – 86 OVR (Valencia)

RB: Jeremy Toljan – 86 OVR (Sassuolo)

CAM: Reinier – 85 OVR (Girona)

RW: Daniele Verde – 85 OVR (Spezia)

RWB: Jonathan Clauss – 85 OVR (Olympique de Marseille)

Giorgio Chiellini as an attacking midfielder with a five-star weak foot and 88 pace is our favorite player on the Winter Wildcards Team 1 team sheet by a long shot, and it really gives you a proper feel of what this whole FUT campaign is about. EA decided to have some fun with this promo and this mood has extended to the player base. Perhaps the company should do it more often.