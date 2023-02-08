Keylor Navas, Hojberg, Hakimi, and Abraham are the highlights of TOTW 15 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

It’s Wednesday, which means the new Team of the Week is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The TOTW 15 cards will be available for players for a week before they are replaced by TOTW 16 cards.

TOTW cards are upgraded versions of the players EA thinks stood out during real-life games over the past week. These cards can also be used to mark an upgrade for Ones to Watch (OTW) dynamic cards, but no card was upgraded this week.

The best players from this batch of TOTW cards are the 89-rated version of Keylor Navas from Nott’m Forest, 88-rated Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich, 88-rated Tammy Abraham from Roma, 88-rated Raphinha Belloli from Barcelona, and 87-rated Achraf Hakimi from Paris Saint-Germain.

The prices vary from player to player and aren’t directly related to their overall rating. Even though Navas is the card with the highest rating, Hakimi is the most expensive card. Hakimi’s price can get up to 550,000 FUT coins.

You can get all TOTW cards through player packs or by buying them on the FUT market. If you get any of the lower-rated cards, you can quick-sell them and get around 10,000 FUT coins. Alternatively, you can keep them in case a squad-building challenge (SBC) requires an Inform card to complete it and get a better special card.

Here’s the full list of all the TOTW 15 cards released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 89-rated Keylor Navas (Nott’m Forest)

89-rated Keylor Navas (Nott’m Forest) RB: 87-rated Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 85-rated Francesco Acerbi (Internazionale)

85-rated Francesco Acerbi (Internazionale) CB: 84-rated James Tarkowski (Everton)

84-rated James Tarkowski (Everton) LM: 88-rated Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

88-rated Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) CM: 86-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

86-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 86-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

86-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RM: 85-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

85-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 88-rated Tammy Abraham (Roma)

88-rated Tammy Abraham (Roma) RW: 88-rated Raphinha Belloli (Barcelona)

88-rated Raphinha Belloli (Barcelona) RW: 85-rated Gaëtan Laborde (OGC Nice)

Bench