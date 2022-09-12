All FIFA 23 Ones to Watch cards announced so far

The Ones to Watch (OTW) promotion is back in FIFA 23 with new players who have the potential to make soccer history on their new clubs. Depending on their real-life performance, they can receive several upgrades during the 2022-2023 domestic season.

Ones To Watch upgrades come in the form of other performance-based special items such as the Team of the Week (TOTW) or Man of the Match cards. They can also get a one-time upgrade with the Wins to Watch feature by winning three out of eight games starting from Sept. 30.

Team of the Week will be paused during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, however. Thus, the upgrades will come through Nations to Watch, which will make OTW cards eligible for a one-off Inform (TOTW) upgrade if their national team wins a game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, even if the player didn’t participate in the match.

Everyone who pre-orders the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition before Sept. 30 will receive an untradeable OTW player item in the game. Otherwise, the cards will be available in FUT packs and will be sold on the FUT market.

New OTW cards will be announced leading up to the game’s launch, as will all of their ratings. Here are all the FIFA 23 Ones to Watch cards that have been announced so far:

Darwin Nuñez (Liverpool)

Image via EA Sports

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Image via EA Sports

Richarlison de Andrade (Tottenham Hotspur)

Image via EA Sports

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)