How to play FIFA 22 early access

There are a couple of ways to get access beginning this week.

FIFA 22 officially releases on Oct. 1, but if you order the game’s Ultimate Edition or have EA Play you might be able to get into the game earlier than your friends.

By pre-ordering the standard version of FIFA 22, you will gain access to the game on Oct. 1. But the Ultimate Edition allows you to enter the game four days early. If you buy the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22, you will be able to get into the game beginning Sept. 27.

While having EA Play doesn’t give you FIFA 22 for free, there are some benefits to getting the subscription gaming service.

People with EA Play can access FIFA 22 beginning tomorrow, Sept. 22. The early access through EA Play is limited, though. Players using EA Play’s early access pre-release trials can only play the game for 10 hours.

You can join EA Play by going to its website. The subscription service comes with numerous perks and costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition can be purchased through the game’s official webpage on EA.com.