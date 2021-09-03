When does FIFA 22 release?

You can get in early by getting the Ultimate edition of the game.

The yearly edition of EA Sports’ FIFA franchise is poised to release soon, and while the game has one official release date, there’s a way that players can start kicking it a little bit earlier if they want.

The official release date of FIFA 22 is Oct. 1. Pre-orders for the game are already available with the standard version of the game coming with a Kylian Mbappé Loan item, FUT Ambassador Loan player pick, career mode homegrown talent, and Team of the Week One Player item.

Though the game’s release is Oct. 1, excited players can get into the game four days early by purchasing the Ultimate edition of the game. Along with everything you get from the normal edition of the game, the Ultimate edition also comes with 4600 FIFA Points, and access to the game starting on Sept. 27.

Both packages can be pre-ordered now on both Steam and Origin for PC. On consoles, they can be pre-orders on each console’s respective online store. The base edition of the game will run you $59.99, and the Ultimate edition costs $79.99 ($20 more).