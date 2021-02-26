How to complete What If Raphinha SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have to complete three squads to get this card.

EA Sports added an 87-rated Future Stars version of Raphinha from Leeds United to FIFA 21 today. This item is obtainable through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Raphina’s second special item during the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. This card is a part of the What If promo, which was released today. Depending on his performance in real life, he might get a +2 upgrade.

An eye-catching wizard with the football at his feet. 🪄⚽️



A new #FUT 'What If' Squad Building Challenge is now live.#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/SqRPKUyo92 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 26, 2021

EA generally upgraded Raphinha’s stats, including Passing (+11), Shooting (+9), Physical (+10), Defending (+6), and Dribbling (+5) when compared to his original 81-rated gold card. It’s a good card when looking at his four-star skills and stats, especially when you apply the marksman chemistry style.

This card costs around 426,850 FUT coins on PlayStation, 402,400 on Xbox One, and 464,400 on PC. The price is a bit expensive because What If Raphinha has only a three-star weak foot, which certainly isn’t optimal for an attacker at this stage of the game.

If you want to complete What If Raphinha SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: Top Form, Brazil, and Premier League. The first team requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform. The second solution needs to be an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and one player from Brazil. The third one asks for an 86-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and one player from the Premier League.

You can complete this SBC until March 6. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete What If Raphinha SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Top Form

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Felipe Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Ludovic Blas 81-rated (Nantes)

Ludovic Blas 81-rated (Nantes) CDM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) RM: Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Brazil

GK: Alex Meret 84-rated (Napoli)

Alex Meret 84-rated (Napoli) LB: Fabinho 87-rated (Liverpool)

Fabinho 87-rated (Liverpool) CB: Giorgio Chiellini 87-rated (Juventus)

Giorgio Chiellini 87-rated (Juventus) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) RB: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LM: Douglas Costa 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Douglas Costa 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Sergej Milinković-Savić 85-rated (Lazio)

Sergej Milinković-Savić 85-rated (Lazio) RM: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) CAM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) CAM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Premier League