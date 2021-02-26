EA releases What If promo in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports released a new promotion in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today called What If. Players can get an additional one-time +2 upgrade based on their respective team actually doing the what-if requirements.

Attackers and midfielders get the boost if the player’s club scores at least six total goals in their next five domestic league matches. Defenders and goalkeepers, on the other hand, will be upgraded if the player’s club keeps at least one clean sheet over their next five domestic league matches.

#FUT 'What If' players are ready to lead their clubs up the table and chase a one-time dynamic upgrade along the way 🚀👊



Team 1, now available in #FIFA21: https://t.co/r4FhInhfE0 pic.twitter.com/zROsa3skh4 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 26, 2021

The tracking for the first team starts today for all of the participating players. If EA releases a new batch of What If players, the tracking will start from the date and time at which they’re released.

Here are the What If team one players who can receive the +2 upgrade:

90-rated Jadon Sancho from Dortmund -Bundesliga (Attacker)

90-rated Papu Gómez from Sevilla – LaLiga (Midfielder)

91-rated N’Golo Kanté from Chelsea – PL (Midfielder)

85-rated Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg – Bundesliga (Defender)

88-rated Martin Ødegaard from Arsenal – PL (Midfielder)

88-rated Chris Smalling from Roma – Serie A (Defender)

87-rated Luka Jovic from Frankfurt – Bundesliga (Attacker)

87-rated Yuri Berchiche from Athletic Club – LaLiga (Defender)

87-rated Roberto Pereyra from Udinese – Serie A (Midfielder)

88-rated Marcelo from Lyon – Ligue 1 (Defender)

86-rated Pierre Lees-Melou from Nice – Ligue 1 (Midfielder)

Raphinha from Leeds United was also added as an SBC and Francesco Caputo from Sassuolo as an objective player. A second team and other SBC players are expected to be released in the future.

Team of the Week (TOTW), Man of the Match, and other individual performance-based special items won’t impact the What If cards. And if a player is no longer on the roster of the club their item is released for, they’ll no longer be eligible to receive any future additional upgrades.