EA recently added a 92-rated UEL Road to the Final (RTTF) version of Tammy Abraham from Roma FC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that players can get after completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The RTTF promo follows the UEFA tournaments. It gives the participating players an overall upgrade every time their team advances to the next stage. And with Roma FC in the semifinals, Abraham is now eligible for a boost.

All of Abraham’s skill ratings range from 78 to 94, except for his 46-rated Defending. The devs increased his Dribbling (+13), Passing (+12), Pace (+11), Shooting (+11), Defending (+10), and Physical (+10) compared to his 82-rated gold card.

You’ll have to turn in just one squad to get this RTTF card. It must be an 87-rated squad and no less than one player from the Serie A. This SBC is priced at around 197,250 FUT coins on consoles and 203,850 FUT coins on PC if you build it from scratch.

This SBC will be available until April 28, so you’ll have one week to turn in this segment before it expires. You can use that time to craft cards and spend less when building the squad.

How to complete UEL RTTF Tammy Abraham SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Here’s the cheapest solution right now to complete the UEL RTTF Tammy Abraham SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: