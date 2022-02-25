How to complete Silver Stars Joelinton’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to complete three objectives, as usual.

A 74-rated Silver Stars version of Joelinton de Lira from Newcastle United was introduced in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. To get this card, you’ll have to complete a simple set of objectives.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. They’re usually added every Wednesday but EA decided to drop a Silver Stars promotion today. You can also complete a Silver Stars Reinier Jesus SBC and another set of objectives to get a Silver Stars version of Telles Magno.

Compared to Joelinton’s original 74-rated silver version, the devs upgraded his Defending (+32), Passing (+18), Dribbling (+12), Shooting (+10), Physical (+9), and Pace (+7) in this Silver Stars card.

Silver Stars Joelinton has four-star skills moves and a three-star weak foot. You can further increase his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+7) by applying the shadow chemistry style. That will make his meta-gaming skills much more powerful, leaving all of his skills at 80 and above.

Joelinton’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. Silver Stars cards can come in handy when you want to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Silver Stars Joelinton’s objectives will be available until next Friday, March 4. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Joelinton de Lira: