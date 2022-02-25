How to complete Silver Stars Talles Magno’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA added a new 74-rated Silver Stars version of Talles Magno from New York City FC today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. To get this card, you’ll have to complete a simple set of objectives.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. They’re usually added every Wednesday but EA launched a surprise Silver Stars promotion today. You can also complete a Silver Stars Reinier Jesus SBC and another set of objectives to get a Silver Stars version of Joelinton de Lira.

EA increased Magno’s Shooting (+29), Passing (+19), Physical (+13), Dribbling (+11), Pace (+7), and Defending (+6) when compared to his original 67-rated silver version. The upgrade didn’t change much of the gameplay of this card, though. It only generally upgraded his skills to make it stronger than his silver version.

We recommend you apply the deadeye chemistry style to further boost his Passing (+7) and Shooting (+6). That will balance out his skills, leaving only his Defending with a low 27 rating. His five-star skill moves and four-star weak foot are also a highlight of this card.

All of Magno’s objectives have to be completed in the Squad Battles mode. These Silver Stars cards are useful for completing other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Silver Stars Magno’s objectives will be available until next Friday, March 4. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Talles Magno: