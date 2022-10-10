How to complete RTTK Bennacer SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA players can complete a Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) squad-building challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and receive an 84-rated version of Ismaël Bennacer from Milan. The SBC was added to the game on Oct. 9 and can be accessed from the game’s menu.

The RTTK promo features players participating in the UEFA tournaments and gives them an overall upgrade every time their team advances from the group stage. Since Bennacer is playing in the Champions League, he is eligible for the upgrade.

You’ll notice only a slight upgrade from his 82-rated original gold version with this new RTTK card. The increases range from only two to three points across all of Bennacer’s skills, such as his Pace (+3), Passing (+3), Dribbling (+2), and Shooting (+2).

You can further improve his upgrade by applying the shadow chemistry style if you use this card on your team. This will increase his Pace (+8) and Defending (+7), leaving RTTK Bennacer’s skills much more balanced.

This SBC only requests one segment to get RTTK Bennacer. The solution is an 84-rated squad with at least one player with an OVR rating of 85 minimum, one with an OVR rating of 86, and one player from Serie A.

The price for completing this SBC won’t be high since it’s only one squad and you’ll have one month to complete it. You’ll spend around 30,500 FUT coins on consoles and around 31,050 FUT coins on PC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete RTTK Ismaël Bennacer SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

