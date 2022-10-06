How do Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) cards work in FIFA 23 FUT?

A myriad of leaks has all but confirmed that the Road to the Knockouts FUT promo will launch in FIFA 23 on Oct. 7, 2022. OK, so we’re getting new FUT 23 content, but what is it exactly? How do RTTK items work in FIFA 23? It’s not complicated at all.

EA is kind of rushing through FUT promos. Road to the Knockouts will be the second promo in a game that’s barely a week old. It’s hand is forced by the soccer calendar this season, which is supposed to fit a World Cup somewhere in the middle of the club season.

That intense schedule is a blessing and a curse for FIFA 23 players. On the one hand, we’ll probably see a new promo every week. On the other hand, there will be less content for each campaign and less time to acquire whatever does come along.

This is likely to be the case with RTTK, too. Leakers and common sense suggest that Road to the Knockouts will follow in Ones To Watch’s footsteps and contain a single team type of release with some SBCs and objectives to support it.

What are Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) items in FIFA 23 FUT?

The RTTK promo in FIFA 23 will award special FUT items to various players playing in the Champions League and Europa League. RTTK cards are similar to OTW items in that they are dynamic, so they could receive upgrades over time.

How to upgrade Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) items in FIFA 23 FUT

RTTK items are essentially tied to team performance in the group stage of the Champions League and Europa League. It’s always more beneficial to snatch a player from a favored club since RTTK item upgrades have nothing to do with individual form.

The way Road to the Knockouts cards worked in FIFA 22 is the following:

RTTK item gets upgraded if their team advances from the group stage.

RTTK item gets upgraded if their team wins three out of the next four group stage matches.

One thing is immediately apparent: FIFA 23 RTTK items won’t work the same way. There are only three rounds left to play in the CL and EL group stages, so the second condition is impossible to meet.

We expect the first condition to remain the same in FIFA 23 as it was last season, and the second to be altered to winning two out of the last three games.

Confirmation on this speculation will probably come on Oct. 7, if the leakers are to be believed.