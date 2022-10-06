FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts leaked: Which players are getting an RTTK FUT item?

We are still less than a week into the FIFA 23 FUT season, but EA is seemingly ready to launch a second FUT 23 promo. Multiple leaks have confirmed that Road to the Knockouts is coming to FUT very soon. There are two questions that need to be answered:

When is RTTK coming to FUT?

Which players will be given a Road to the Knockouts FUT item?

We are only working with leaks at this point, so the information can’t be 100 percent confirmed. These leaks are coming from so many sources, including the reputable FUT Sheriff, and state pretty much the same things, which usually means they are very much legit.

What’s the release date of FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts (RTTK)?

According to every source, EA will announce RTTK officially on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. If its schedule so far this season is to be trusted, the exact time of the RTTK release should be either 10am CT or 12pm CT.

Then again, we have seen TOTW being released on different days of the week already, and there have only been three TOTWs so far. We can’t completely rule out EA pulling a rabbit out of the hat as far as release time is concerned.

Which players will have a Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card in FIFA 23?

Grab onto something, because these leaks are getting crazy. According to the Sheriff himself, Lionel Messi will headline the FIFA 23 RTTK promo. The wild part is that this actually makes a lot of sense. Messi’s gold card isn’t that great from a FUT meta perspective, so throwing him in this strong promo campaign is a clever way to make Messi viable in-game.

Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/99ZtAXCX6P — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) October 5, 2022

Other names that are expected to be found in the FIFA 23 RTTK team are Phil Foden, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Federico Valverde, Raphinha, and Niklas Süle.

Foden, in particular, also makes a lot of sense. He was left out of TOTW three despite scoring a hattrick in the Manchester derby. The other two players that scored a Premier League hattrick on the weekend, Erling Haaland and Leandro Trossard, both received an In-Form item, so Foden’s absence stood out. Being part of a new FUT promo a couple of days later is a solid explanation.

With so many leaks pointing at Oct. 7 as the FIFA 23 RTTK release date, we won’t have to wait long for confirmation on the included players.