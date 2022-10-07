A great card to get a even without the possible upgrade.

Players can get an 86-rated Ones to Watch (OTW) version of Raheem Sterling from Chelsea that EA added on Oct. 6 to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as a reward for completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The OTW promotion releases players that can get further overall rating upgrades depending on their performance in real life. The featured players have transferred clubs during the offseason, which is the case with Sterling, who moved from Manchester City for Chelsea.

He’ll receive an upgrade depending on his and his team’s performance throughout the season as OWT doesn’t receive any upgrades right away so his OTW and original gold cards have the same overall ratings.

OTW Sterling has an extremely high Pace rated at 90 with the rest of his skills ranging from 67 to 86, except for his low 45-rated Defending. You can apply the deadeye chemistry style to further improve his Shooting (+8) and Passing (+8).

This OTW SBC asks for two solutions: Tactical Emulation and Premier League. The first segment asks for an 85-rated squad and at least one player from Chelsea. The second one requires an 86-rated team plus a minimum of one player from the Premier League.

You’ll have to spend around 136,900 FUT coins on consoles and 146,950 FUT coins on PC if you build these squads from scratch. You’ll also receive a gold players pack and a rare mixed players pack for completing both squads.

OTW Sterling card will be available through the SBC until Oct. 13, which should be enough time to complete two squads and get this untradeable card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Ones to Watch Raheem Sterling SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete OTW Sterling SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Tactical Emulation

GK: 84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) LB: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) CB: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) CDM: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) CDM: 84-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale)

84-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale) CAM: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) CAM: 84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) ST: 87-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City)

87-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City) ST: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Premier League