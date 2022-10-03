How to complete OTW Dest’s objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA added a 77-rated Ones to Watch (OTW) version of Sergiño Dest from Milan in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Oct. 1. This special card is given as a reward for completing a themed set of objectives.

The OTW promotion releases players that can get further overall rating upgrades depending on their performance in real life. Dest received this version because he was transferred from Barcelona to Milan during the offseason.

Both his gold and this OTW versions have the same overall ratings since the upgrade for OTW cards depends on his and his team’s performance throughout the season. He can later receive a Team of the Week (TOTW) card that will automatically upgrade his OTW version.

You can choose to complete Dest’s objectives either in the Squad Battles or Rivals mode, depending on which you prefer. There are four tasks in total to complete and only one of them asks you to win some matches, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to fulfill everything.

This set of OTW objectives will be available until Oct. 11. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Ones to Watch Sergiño Dest in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: