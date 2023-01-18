FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW 12 features Rashford, Osimhen, and Ramsdale

The 12th Team of the Week went live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today and will be available until next Wednesday, Jan. 25. There are 11 cards on the main team plus 12 cards on the bench.

TOTW cards are upgraded versions of the players EA thinks stood out during real-life games over the past week. These cards can also be used to mark an upgrade for Ones to Watch (OTW) dynamic cards, such as the 89-rated OTW Dybala.

This week’s team features incredible player items such as an 88-rated version of Paulo Dybala from Roma, an 88-rated Thiago Silva from Chelsea, an 87-rated Victor Osimhen from Napoli, an 87-rated James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, and an 86-rated Hamari Traoré from Rennes.

They are all available in player packs and on the FUT market. The prices vary from player to player, but the most expensive one―Marcus Rashford―can go for around 218,000 to 256,000 FUT coins, while the cheapest cards can be priced at just 12,000 FUT coins.

If you get any of the lower-rated cards, you can quick-sell them and get around 10,000 FUT coins. Or you can keep them in case a squad-building challenge (SBC) requires an Inform card to complete it and get a better special card.

Here’s the full list of all of the TOTW 12 cards added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 85-rated Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

85-rated Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) CB: 88-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

88-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea) RWB: 87-rated Hamari Traoré (Rennes)

87-rated Hamari Traoré (Rennes) CB: 85-rated Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano)

85-rated Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano) CAM: 87-rated James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

87-rated James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) LM: 85-rated Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

85-rated Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) LM: 83-rated Wenderson Galeno (Porto)

83-rated Wenderson Galeno (Porto) RM: 86-rated Krépin Diatta (Monaco)

86-rated Krépin Diatta (Monaco) ST: 88-rated Paulo Dybala (Roma)

88-rated Paulo Dybala (Roma) ST: 87-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

87-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli) ST: 86-rated Joselu Mato (RCD Espanyol)

Bench