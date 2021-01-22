EA releases TOTY’s first player ratings in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports released the first player ratings for the Team of the Year (TOTY) squad today.

The three chosen attackers are a 98-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemont Calcio, a 98-rated Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, and a 97-rated Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain.

The full TOTY was already decided, but the ratings of three midfielders, four defenders, and one goalkeeper are still set to be announced over the next couple of days.

The marksmen who make every strike unstoppable. 🎯



Introducing the ratings for your Team of the Year Attackers.#TOTY #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/9l9CiLtBX8 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 22, 2021

The 98-rated TOTY Cristiano Ronaldo received a great increase in his skills, especially to his Physical (+11), Defending (+9), and Passing (+8) stats, when compared to his 92-rated gold version, leaving all of his stats except Defending above 88.

The 98-rated Lewandowski was given even higher upgrades, mainly to his Pace (+13), Physical (+12), and Defending (+9) when compared with his 91-rated gold card.

And the 97-rated Mbappé got great boosts, but not as high as the other two when looking at his 90-rated gold version. All of Mbapppé’s stats were boosted, including his Physical (+11), Defending (+11), Passing (+11), and Shooting (+10).

In total, 26 attackers were nominated alongside 19 midfielders, 18 defenders, and seven goalkeepers. Here’s the full list of the TOTY chosen players:

Manuel Neuer from Bayern Munich

Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool

Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid

Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich

Bruno Fernandes Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City

Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain

Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemont Calcio

The list of nominated attackers includes star players like Lionel Messi from Barcelona, Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, and Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur who didn’t make the cut.

Last year’s Team of the Year featured Messi while the chosen 12th man was Cristiano Ronaldo. Neymar, however, wasn’t included on either of the TOTY squads.