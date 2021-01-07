FIFA 21’s Team of the Year voting starts today

The voting for FIFA 21’s Team of Year (TOTY) starts today. EA Sports nominated names such as Ben Yedder, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Son Heung-min to be a part of 2021’s Team of the Year.
The final team will feature three attackers, three midfielders, four defenders, and one goalkeeper that will be later released into packs. Players will have until Jan. 18 to vote on EA’s TOTY website.
The community can also decide between three to five extra players to be added as the 12th man with the other 11 TOTY players in packs. The final Team of the Year will be announced “later in January,” according to EA. “When special TOTY player items featuring some of the highest ratings of the season will be released in FUT 21 to celebrate each player’s incredible performances,” EA said.
Here’s the complete list of players you can vote for to be a part of FIFA 21’s Team of the Year:
Attackers
- André Silva from Eintracht Frankfurt
- Ben Yedder from Monaco
- Karim Benzema from Real Madrid
- Francesco Caputo from Sassuolo
- Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio
- Ángel Di María from Paris Saint-Germain
- Paulo Dybala from Piemonte Calcio
- Jack Grealish from Aston Villa
- Erling Håland from Borussia Dortmund
- Ciro Immobile from Lazio
- Danny Ings from Southampton
- Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli
- João Félix from Atlético de Madrid
- Joselu from Deportivo Alavés
- Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur
- Andrej Kramarić from Hoffenheim
- Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich
- Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale
- Sadio Mané from Liverpool
- Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain
- Lionel Messi from Barcelona
- Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain
- Mohamed Salah from Liverpool
- Raheem Sterling from Manchester City
- Luis Suárez from Atlético de Madrid
- Jamie Vardy from Leicester City
Midfielders
- Houssem Aouar from Lyon
- Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United
- Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City
- Nabil Fekir from Real Bétis
- Alejandro Gómez from Atalanta
- Robin Gosens from Atalanta
- Raphaël Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund
- Jordan Henderson from Liverpool
- Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich
- Mateo Kovačić from Chelsea
- Toni Kroos from Real Madrid
- Luis Alberto from Lazio
- Merino from Real Sociedad
- Parejo from Villarreal
- Renato Sanches from Lille
- Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig
- Heung-Min Son from Tottenham Hotspur
- Lars Stindl from Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Thiago from Liverpool
Defenders
- Francesco Acerbi from Lazio
- Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool
- Jordan Amavi from Olympique de Marseille
- Angeliño Tasende from RB Leipzig
- Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich
- Stefan de Vrij from Internazionale
- Matthias Ginter from Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich
- Mats Hummels from Borussia Dortmund
- Jesús Navas from Sevilla
- Jordi Alba from Barcelona
- Presnel Kimpembe from Paris Saint-Germain
- Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City
- Marquinhos from Paris Saint-Germain
- Andrew Robertson from Liverpool
- Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid
- Thiago Silva from Chelsea
- Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool
Goalkeepers
- Alisson Becker from Liverpool
- Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid
- Ederson de Moraes from Manchester City
- Lukáš Hrádecký from Bayer Leverkusen
- Steve Mandanda from Olympique de Marseille
- Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain
- Manuel Neuer from Bayern Munich
Last year’s Team of the year had names like Lionel Messi from Barcelona, Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City, and Sadio Mané from Liverpool, while the chosen 12th man was Cristiano Ronaldo. You can check out all of FIFA 20’s Team of the Year winners and nominees on EA’s website.