FIFA 21’s Team of the Year voting starts today

The voting for FIFA 21’s Team of Year (TOTY) starts today. EA Sports nominated names such as Ben Yedder, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Son Heung-min to be a part of 2021’s Team of the Year.

The final team will feature three attackers, three midfielders, four defenders, and one goalkeeper that will be later released into packs. Players will have until Jan. 18 to vote on EA’s TOTY website.

The community can also decide between three to five extra players to be added as the 12th man with the other 11 TOTY players in packs. The final Team of the Year will be announced “later in January,” according to EA. “When special TOTY player items featuring some of the highest ratings of the season will be released in FUT 21 to celebrate each player’s incredible performances,” EA said.

Here’s the complete list of players you can vote for to be a part of FIFA 21’s Team of the Year:

Attackers

André Silva from Eintracht Frankfurt

Ben Yedder from Monaco

Karim Benzema from Real Madrid

Francesco Caputo from Sassuolo

Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio

Ángel Di María from Paris Saint-Germain

Paulo Dybala from Piemonte Calcio

Jack Grealish from Aston Villa

Erling Håland from Borussia Dortmund

Ciro Immobile from Lazio

Danny Ings from Southampton

Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli

João Félix from Atlético de Madrid

Joselu from Deportivo Alavés

Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur

Andrej Kramarić from Hoffenheim

Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale

Sadio Mané from Liverpool

Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi from Barcelona

Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain

Mohamed Salah from Liverpool

Raheem Sterling from Manchester City

Luis Suárez from Atlético de Madrid

Jamie Vardy from Leicester City

Midfielders

Houssem Aouar from Lyon

Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City

Nabil Fekir from Real Bétis

Alejandro Gómez from Atalanta

Robin Gosens from Atalanta

Raphaël Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund

Jordan Henderson from Liverpool

Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich

Mateo Kovačić from Chelsea

Toni Kroos from Real Madrid

Luis Alberto from Lazio

Merino from Real Sociedad

Parejo from Villarreal

Renato Sanches from Lille

Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig

Heung-Min Son from Tottenham Hotspur

Lars Stindl from Borussia Mönchengladbach

Thiago from Liverpool

Defenders

Francesco Acerbi from Lazio

Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool

Jordan Amavi from Olympique de Marseille

Angeliño Tasende from RB Leipzig

Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich

Stefan de Vrij from Internazionale

Matthias Ginter from Borussia Mönchengladbach

Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich

Mats Hummels from Borussia Dortmund

Jesús Navas from Sevilla

Jordi Alba from Barcelona

Presnel Kimpembe from Paris Saint-Germain

Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City

Marquinhos from Paris Saint-Germain

Andrew Robertson from Liverpool

Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid

Thiago Silva from Chelsea

Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker from Liverpool

Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid

Ederson de Moraes from Manchester City

Lukáš Hrádecký from Bayer Leverkusen

Steve Mandanda from Olympique de Marseille

Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain

Manuel Neuer from Bayern Munich

Last year’s Team of the year had names like Lionel Messi from Barcelona, Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City, and Sadio Mané from Liverpool, while the chosen 12th man was Cristiano Ronaldo. You can check out all of FIFA 20’s Team of the Year winners and nominees on EA’s website.