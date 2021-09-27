Best full-backs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 will soon fully launch on Oct. 1 and players around the world will start building their ideal team. The full-back position is very important. They’re a crucial part of the defense and include the left-back (LB) and right-back (RB) positions.
You’ll use full-back players while following any formation that has at least four defenders. These players must have higher stats in Defense and Dribbling, as expected, but it’s also good to keep an eye on their Pace since they cover a wide area.
Here are the top 10 left-back players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ranked by their overall (OVR) rating.
|Ranking
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|87
|2
|Jordi Alba
|Barcelona
|86
|3
|Luke Shaw
|Manchester United
|84
|4
|Marcos Acuña
|Sevilla
|84
|5
|Theo Hernandez
|Milan
|84
|6
|Lucas Digne
|Everton
|84
|7
|Raphaël Guerreiro
|Borussia Dortmund
|84
|8
|Ferland Mendy
|Real Madrid
|83
|9
|Alex Sandro
|Piemonte Calcio
|83
|10
|Gayà
|Valencia
|83
Even though Marcos Acuña has a higher OVR rating than Theo Hernandez and Ferland Mendy, we recommend you prioritize Hernandez and Mendy because of their high Pace. It depends on how you play and what your team needs, however.
Here are the top 10 right-back players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ranked by their OVR rating.
|Ranking
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|87
|2
|João Cancelo
|Manchester City
|86
|3
|Achraf Hakimi
|Paris Saint-Germain
|85
|4
|Kyle Walker
|Manchester City
|85
|5
|Daniel Carjaval
|Real Madrid
|85
|6
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester City
|84
|7
|Jesús Navas
|Sevilla
|84
|8
|Kieran Trippier
|Atlético de Madrid
|84
|9
|Juan Cuadrado
|Piemonte Calcio
|83
|10
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|Manchester United
|83
Juan Cuadrado might be in the ninth slot, but he has a high-rated Pace, so he might be better than Carjaval, Pereira, or Navas, for example. Don’t only look at a player’s OVR rating when buying them, consider their stats and the way you play the game.
You can check out the best Serie A, LaLiga, and Premier League players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, too. EA has also released a database with all the players and their stats so you can compare them.
FIFA 22 is available in early access for PlayStation, Xbox, PC (Origin, Steam, and EA Play Pro service), and Stadia. You can still pre-order the game on EA’s website before the game is released.