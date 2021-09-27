Best full-backs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You just have to pick the one who fits your gameplay the best.

Image via EA Sports

FIFA 22 will soon fully launch on Oct. 1 and players around the world will start building their ideal team. The full-back position is very important. They’re a crucial part of the defense and include the left-back (LB) and right-back (RB) positions.

You’ll use full-back players while following any formation that has at least four defenders. These players must have higher stats in Defense and Dribbling, as expected, but it’s also good to keep an eye on their Pace since they cover a wide area.

Here are the top 10 left-back players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ranked by their overall (OVR) rating.

Screengrab via EA Sports
RankingPlayerClubRating
1Andrew RobertsonLiverpool87
2Jordi AlbaBarcelona86
3Luke ShawManchester United84
4Marcos AcuñaSevilla84
5Theo HernandezMilan84
6Lucas DigneEverton84
7Raphaël GuerreiroBorussia Dortmund84
8Ferland MendyReal Madrid83
9Alex SandroPiemonte Calcio83
10GayàValencia83

Even though Marcos Acuña has a higher OVR rating than Theo Hernandez and Ferland Mendy, we recommend you prioritize Hernandez and Mendy because of their high Pace. It depends on how you play and what your team needs, however.

Here are the top 10 right-back players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ranked by their OVR rating.

Screengrab via EA Sports
RankingPlayerClubRating
1Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpool87
2João CanceloManchester City86
3Achraf HakimiParis Saint-Germain85
4Kyle WalkerManchester City85
5Daniel CarjavalReal Madrid85
6Ricardo PereiraLeicester City84
7Jesús NavasSevilla84
8Kieran TrippierAtlético de Madrid84
9Juan CuadradoPiemonte Calcio83
10Aaron Wan-BissakaManchester United83

Juan Cuadrado might be in the ninth slot, but he has a high-rated Pace, so he might be better than Carjaval, Pereira, or Navas, for example. Don’t only look at a player’s OVR rating when buying them, consider their stats and the way you play the game.

You can check out the best Serie A, LaLiga, and Premier League players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, too. EA has also released a database with all the players and their stats so you can compare them.

FIFA 22 is available in early access for PlayStation, Xbox, PC (Origin, Steam, and EA Play Pro service), and Stadia. You can still pre-order the game on EA’s website before the game is released.