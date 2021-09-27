Best full-backs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You just have to pick the one who fits your gameplay the best.

FIFA 22 will soon fully launch on Oct. 1 and players around the world will start building their ideal team. The full-back position is very important. They’re a crucial part of the defense and include the left-back (LB) and right-back (RB) positions.

You’ll use full-back players while following any formation that has at least four defenders. These players must have higher stats in Defense and Dribbling, as expected, but it’s also good to keep an eye on their Pace since they cover a wide area.

Here are the top 10 left-back players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ranked by their overall (OVR) rating.

Screengrab via EA Sports

Ranking Player Club Rating 1 Andrew Robertson Liverpool 87 2 Jordi Alba Barcelona 86 3 Luke Shaw Manchester United 84 4 Marcos Acuña Sevilla 84 5 Theo Hernandez Milan 84 6 Lucas Digne Everton 84 7 Raphaël Guerreiro Borussia Dortmund 84 8 Ferland Mendy Real Madrid 83 9 Alex Sandro Piemonte Calcio 83 10 Gayà Valencia 83

Even though Marcos Acuña has a higher OVR rating than Theo Hernandez and Ferland Mendy, we recommend you prioritize Hernandez and Mendy because of their high Pace. It depends on how you play and what your team needs, however.

Here are the top 10 right-back players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ranked by their OVR rating.

Screengrab via EA Sports

Ranking Player Club Rating 1 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 87 2 João Cancelo Manchester City 86 3 Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain 85 4 Kyle Walker Manchester City 85 5 Daniel Carjaval Real Madrid 85 6 Ricardo Pereira Leicester City 84 7 Jesús Navas Sevilla 84 8 Kieran Trippier Atlético de Madrid 84 9 Juan Cuadrado Piemonte Calcio 83 10 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United 83

Juan Cuadrado might be in the ninth slot, but he has a high-rated Pace, so he might be better than Carjaval, Pereira, or Navas, for example. Don’t only look at a player’s OVR rating when buying them, consider their stats and the way you play the game.

You can check out the best Serie A, LaLiga, and Premier League players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, too. EA has also released a database with all the players and their stats so you can compare them.

FIFA 22 is available in early access for PlayStation, Xbox, PC (Origin, Steam, and EA Play Pro service), and Stadia. You can still pre-order the game on EA’s website before the game is released.