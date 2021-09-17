The 22 best Serie A players in FIFA 22

There are some interesting cards in there.

Image via EA Sports

EA Sports revealed a list today containing the best Serie A players in FIFA 22, which will be released worldwide on Oct. 1.

The list comes just a week after EA signed an exclusive license deal with 16 Italian clubs to bring the most authentic experience for Serie A fans in FIFA 22. Bologna, Cagliari, Empoli, Fiorentina, Genoa, Hellas Verona, Internazionale, Milan, Napoli, Salernitana, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, Spezia, Torino, Udinese, and Venezia will all have their real names, squads, kits, and crests throughout the game.

AS Roma, Juventus, Atalanta, and Lazio signed exclusive deals with eFootball before EA’s partnership with the Serie A, but they’ll still be featured in FIFA 22, albeit with a fictitious name. These clubs will be called Roma FC, Piemonte Calcio, Bergamo Calcio, and Latium.

Some of the best players in the league, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku, left their clubs to play in the Premier League. But the Serie A is still one of the strongest leagues in soccer and features some great cards in FIFA 22.

Here are the best Serie A players in FIFA 22.

Player namePositionClubFIFA 22 overall
Paulo DybalaCFPiemonte Calcio87
Wojciech SzczęsnyGKPiemonte Calcio87
Ciro ImmobileSTLacium87
Lorenzo InsigneLWNapoli86
Milan ŠkriniarCBInternazionale86
Samir HandanovičGKInternazionale86
Kalidou KoulibalyCBNapoli86
Giorgio Chiellini CBPiemonte Calcio86
Leonardo Bonucci CBPiemonte Calcio85
Stefan de VrijCBInternazionale85
Lautaro MartínezSTInternazionale85
Sergej Milinković-SavićCMLacium85
Matthijs de LigtCBPiemonte Calcio85
Nicolò BarellaCMInternazionale84
Theo HernándezLBMilan84
Franck KessiéCDMMilan84
Marcelo BrozovićCDMInternazionale84
Zlatan IbrahimovićSTMilan84
Mike MaignanGKMilan84
Luis AlbertoCAMLatium84
Josip IličićRWBergamo Calcio84
Dries MertensCFNapoli84