The 22 best Serie A players in FIFA 22

There are some interesting cards in there.

EA Sports revealed a list today containing the best Serie A players in FIFA 22, which will be released worldwide on Oct. 1.

The list comes just a week after EA signed an exclusive license deal with 16 Italian clubs to bring the most authentic experience for Serie A fans in FIFA 22. Bologna, Cagliari, Empoli, Fiorentina, Genoa, Hellas Verona, Internazionale, Milan, Napoli, Salernitana, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, Spezia, Torino, Udinese, and Venezia will all have their real names, squads, kits, and crests throughout the game.

AS Roma, Juventus, Atalanta, and Lazio signed exclusive deals with eFootball before EA’s partnership with the Serie A, but they’ll still be featured in FIFA 22, albeit with a fictitious name. These clubs will be called Roma FC, Piemonte Calcio, Bergamo Calcio, and Latium.

Some of the best players in the league, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku, left their clubs to play in the Premier League. But the Serie A is still one of the strongest leagues in soccer and features some great cards in FIFA 22.

Here are the best Serie A players in FIFA 22.