EA releases database with top 100 players’ ratings and stats in FIFA 22

EA might have made a mistake but is correcting it.

EA has created a database including the top 100 players’ ratings and stats in the upcoming FIFA 22. You can search for your favorite player by name, using filters, and can even compare players’ stats.

EA has already revealed the top 22 players’ overall ratings and the best Premier League and LaLiga players. You’ll notice that some of the players have a better overall rating than they had in FIFA 21 and vice-versa.

Some fans are already complaining about the players’ stats, like the fact the No. 1 player—93-rated Lionel Messi—has three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, while No. 6—91-rated Neymar Jr.—has five-star skill moves and weak foot, according to the database.

The community believes that the stats are bugged, taking one star away from every player. EA still has time to change those stats before the game releases, though.

At time of writing, EA has started changing some stats. Oblak, for example, had zero-star skill moves when the website went up. Now, he has one-star skill moves. Cristiano Ronaldo also initially had four-star skill moves and now has five-star.

The game will be released on Oct. 1 and you can already pre-order it. FIFA 22 will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.