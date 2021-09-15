Here are the top 24 LaLiga players in FIFA 22

This list has some of the best defenders in the upcoming game.

EA Sports has showcased the ratings of the 24 best LaLiga players in FIFA 22 in a partnership with The Ratings Collective, a talent scouting network.

This list features familiar faces often used as fodder in the previous edition of the game, such as Daniel Carvajal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Marcos Llorente. But you’ll also recognize top-tier players like Jan Oblak, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, and Casemiro.

The list includes a lot of attackers and midfielders, with seven attackers, eight midfielders, five defenders, and three goalkeepers in total. Some of the players have a better overall rating than they had in FIFA 21 and vice-versa.

Here are the best LaLiga players in FIFA 22:

Player name Position Club FIFA 22 overall Jan Oblak GK Atlético de Madrid 91 Marc-André ter Stegen GK Barcelona 90 Karim Benzema CF Real Madrid 89 Thibaut Courtois GK Real Madrid 89 Casemiro CDM Real Madrid 89 Luis Suárez ST Atlético de Madrid 88 Toni Kroos CM Real Madrid 88 Sergio Agüero ST Barcelona 87 Luka Modrić CM Real Madrid 87 Frenkie de Jong CM Barcelona 87 Sergio Busquets CDM Barcelona 86 Gerard Moreno CF Villarreal 86 Marcos Llorente CM Villarreal 86 Jordi Alba LB Barcelona 86 Antoine Griezmann ST Atlético de Madrid 85 Memphis Depay CF Barcelona 85 Eden Hazard LW Real Madrid 85 David Silva CAM Real Sociedad 85 Mikel Oyarzabal LW Real Sociedad 85 Jorge “Koke” Merodio CM Atlático de Madrid 85 Alejandro Gómez CAM Sevilla 85 Daniel Carvajal RB Real Madrid 84 David Alaba CB Real Madrid 84

EA has already released the top 22 players’ ratings independent of their league and the best Premier League players. Some of the best LaLiga players are also on the top 22 overall list, including Jan Oblak, Marc-André ter Stegen, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, and Casemiro.