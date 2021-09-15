Here are the top 24 LaLiga players in FIFA 22

This list has some of the best defenders in the upcoming game.

Image via EA Sports

EA Sports has showcased the ratings of the 24 best LaLiga players in FIFA 22 in a partnership with The Ratings Collective, a talent scouting network.

This list features familiar faces often used as fodder in the previous edition of the game, such as Daniel Carvajal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Marcos Llorente. But you’ll also recognize top-tier players like Jan Oblak, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, and Casemiro.

The list includes a lot of attackers and midfielders, with seven attackers, eight midfielders, five defenders, and three goalkeepers in total. Some of the players have a better overall rating than they had in FIFA 21 and vice-versa.

Here are the best LaLiga players in FIFA 22:

Player namePositionClubFIFA 22 overall
Jan OblakGKAtlético de Madrid91
Marc-André ter StegenGKBarcelona90
Karim BenzemaCFReal Madrid89
Thibaut CourtoisGKReal Madrid89
CasemiroCDMReal Madrid89
Luis SuárezSTAtlético de Madrid88
Toni KroosCMReal Madrid88
Sergio AgüeroSTBarcelona87
Luka ModrićCMReal Madrid87
Frenkie de JongCMBarcelona87
Sergio BusquetsCDMBarcelona86
Gerard MorenoCFVillarreal 86
Marcos LlorenteCMVillarreal86
Jordi AlbaLBBarcelona86
Antoine GriezmannSTAtlético de Madrid85
Memphis DepayCFBarcelona85
Eden HazardLWReal Madrid85
David SilvaCAMReal Sociedad85
Mikel OyarzabalLW Real Sociedad 85
Jorge “Koke” MerodioCMAtlático de Madrid85
Alejandro GómezCAMSevilla85
Daniel CarvajalRBReal Madrid84
David AlabaCBReal Madrid84

EA has already released the top 22 players’ ratings independent of their league and the best Premier League players. Some of the best LaLiga players are also on the top 22 overall list, including Jan Oblak, Marc-André ter Stegen, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, and Casemiro.