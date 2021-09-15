Here are the top 24 LaLiga players in FIFA 22

EA Sports has showcased the ratings of the 24 best LaLiga players in FIFA 22 in a partnership with The Ratings Collective, a talent scouting network.
This list features familiar faces often used as fodder in the previous edition of the game, such as Daniel Carvajal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Marcos Llorente. But you’ll also recognize top-tier players like Jan Oblak, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, and Casemiro.
The list includes a lot of attackers and midfielders, with seven attackers, eight midfielders, five defenders, and three goalkeepers in total. Some of the players have a better overall rating than they had in FIFA 21 and vice-versa.
Here are the best LaLiga players in FIFA 22:
|Player name
|Position
|Club
|FIFA 22 overall
|Jan Oblak
|GK
|Atlético de Madrid
|91
|Marc-André ter Stegen
|GK
|Barcelona
|90
|Karim Benzema
|CF
|Real Madrid
|89
|Thibaut Courtois
|GK
|Real Madrid
|89
|Casemiro
|CDM
|Real Madrid
|89
|Luis Suárez
|ST
|Atlético de Madrid
|88
|Toni Kroos
|CM
|Real Madrid
|88
|Sergio Agüero
|ST
|Barcelona
|87
|Luka Modrić
|CM
|Real Madrid
|87
|Frenkie de Jong
|CM
|Barcelona
|87
|Sergio Busquets
|CDM
|Barcelona
|86
|Gerard Moreno
|CF
|Villarreal
|86
|Marcos Llorente
|CM
|Villarreal
|86
|Jordi Alba
|LB
|Barcelona
|86
|Antoine Griezmann
|ST
|Atlético de Madrid
|85
|Memphis Depay
|CF
|Barcelona
|85
|Eden Hazard
|LW
|Real Madrid
|85
|David Silva
|CAM
|Real Sociedad
|85
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|LW
|Real Sociedad
|85
|Jorge “Koke” Merodio
|CM
|Atlático de Madrid
|85
|Alejandro Gómez
|CAM
|Sevilla
|85
|Daniel Carvajal
|RB
|Real Madrid
|84
|David Alaba
|CB
|Real Madrid
|84
EA has already released the top 22 players’ ratings independent of their league and the best Premier League players. Some of the best LaLiga players are also on the top 22 overall list, including Jan Oblak, Marc-André ter Stegen, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, and Casemiro.