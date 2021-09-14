Here are the 20 best Premier League players in FIFA 22

Half of them are also among the best overall players.

Image via EA Sports

EA Sports has showcased the ratings of the top 20 Premier League players in the upcoming FIFA 22 in a partnership with The Ratings Collective, a talent scouting network.

This list features familiar faces often used as fodder in the previous edition of the game, such as João Cancelo, Paul Pogba, and Jadon Sancho. But you’ll also recognize top-tier players like Mohamed Salah, N’golo Kanté, Harry Kane, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The list features three attackers, nine midfielders, six defenders, and three goalkeepers in total. Some of the players have a better overall rating than they had in FIFA 21 and vice-versa.

Here are the best Premier League players in FIFA 22:

Player namePositionClubFIFA 22 overall
Cristiano RonaldoSTManchester United91
Kevin de BruyneCMManchester City91
Harry KaneSTTottenham Hotspur90
N’Golo KantéCDMChelsea90
Mohamed SalahRWLiverpool89
Van DijkCBTottenham Hotspur89
Heung-Min SonLMTottenham Hotspur89
Alisson BeckerGKLiverpool89
Ederson de MoraesGKManchester City89
Sadio ManéLWLiverpool89
Bruno FernandesCAMManchester United88
Romelu LukakuSTChelsea88
Raheem SterlingLW Manchester City 88
Rúben DiasCBManchester City87
Andrew RobertsonLBLiverpool87
Jadon SanchoRMManchester United87
Trent Alexander-ArnoldRBLiverpool87
Paul PogbaCMManchester United87
Hugo LlorisGKTottenham Hotspur87
João CanceloRBManchester City86

EA released the top 22 players’ ratings independent of their league yesterday. Half of the best Premier League players are also on the top 22 overall list, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin de Bruyne, Harry Kane, N’golo Kanté, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Son Heung-Min, Alisson Becker, Ederson de Moraes, and Sadio Mané.