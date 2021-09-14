Here are the 20 best Premier League players in FIFA 22

Half of them are also among the best overall players.

EA Sports has showcased the ratings of the top 20 Premier League players in the upcoming FIFA 22 in a partnership with The Ratings Collective, a talent scouting network.

This list features familiar faces often used as fodder in the previous edition of the game, such as João Cancelo, Paul Pogba, and Jadon Sancho. But you’ll also recognize top-tier players like Mohamed Salah, N’golo Kanté, Harry Kane, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The list features three attackers, nine midfielders, six defenders, and three goalkeepers in total. Some of the players have a better overall rating than they had in FIFA 21 and vice-versa.

Here are the best Premier League players in FIFA 22:

Player name Position Club FIFA 22 overall Cristiano Ronaldo ST Manchester United 91 Kevin de Bruyne CM Manchester City 91 Harry Kane ST Tottenham Hotspur 90 N’Golo Kanté CDM Chelsea 90 Mohamed Salah RW Liverpool 89 Van Dijk CB Tottenham Hotspur 89 Heung-Min Son LM Tottenham Hotspur 89 Alisson Becker GK Liverpool 89 Ederson de Moraes GK Manchester City 89 Sadio Mané LW Liverpool 89 Bruno Fernandes CAM Manchester United 88 Romelu Lukaku ST Chelsea 88 Raheem Sterling LW Manchester City 88 Rúben Dias CB Manchester City 87 Andrew Robertson LB Liverpool 87 Jadon Sancho RM Manchester United 87 Trent Alexander-Arnold RB Liverpool 87 Paul Pogba CM Manchester United 87 Hugo Lloris GK Tottenham Hotspur 87 João Cancelo RB Manchester City 86

EA released the top 22 players’ ratings independent of their league yesterday. Half of the best Premier League players are also on the top 22 overall list, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin de Bruyne, Harry Kane, N’golo Kanté, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Son Heung-Min, Alisson Becker, Ederson de Moraes, and Sadio Mané.