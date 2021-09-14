Here are the 20 best Premier League players in FIFA 22

EA Sports has showcased the ratings of the top 20 Premier League players in the upcoming FIFA 22 in a partnership with The Ratings Collective, a talent scouting network.
This list features familiar faces often used as fodder in the previous edition of the game, such as João Cancelo, Paul Pogba, and Jadon Sancho. But you’ll also recognize top-tier players like Mohamed Salah, N’golo Kanté, Harry Kane, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The list features three attackers, nine midfielders, six defenders, and three goalkeepers in total. Some of the players have a better overall rating than they had in FIFA 21 and vice-versa.
Here are the best Premier League players in FIFA 22:
|Player name
|Position
|Club
|FIFA 22 overall
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|ST
|Manchester United
|91
|Kevin de Bruyne
|CM
|Manchester City
|91
|Harry Kane
|ST
|Tottenham Hotspur
|90
|N’Golo Kanté
|CDM
|Chelsea
|90
|Mohamed Salah
|RW
|Liverpool
|89
|Van Dijk
|CB
|Tottenham Hotspur
|89
|Heung-Min Son
|LM
|Tottenham Hotspur
|89
|Alisson Becker
|GK
|Liverpool
|89
|Ederson de Moraes
|GK
|Manchester City
|89
|Sadio Mané
|LW
|Liverpool
|89
|Bruno Fernandes
|CAM
|Manchester United
|88
|Romelu Lukaku
|ST
|Chelsea
|88
|Raheem Sterling
|LW
|Manchester City
|88
|Rúben Dias
|CB
|Manchester City
|87
|Andrew Robertson
|LB
|Liverpool
|87
|Jadon Sancho
|RM
|Manchester United
|87
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|RB
|Liverpool
|87
|Paul Pogba
|CM
|Manchester United
|87
|Hugo Lloris
|GK
|Tottenham Hotspur
|87
|João Cancelo
|RB
|Manchester City
|86
EA released the top 22 players’ ratings independent of their league yesterday. Half of the best Premier League players are also on the top 22 overall list, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin de Bruyne, Harry Kane, N’golo Kanté, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Son Heung-Min, Alisson Becker, Ederson de Moraes, and Sadio Mané.