The best players in FIFA 22

Messi, Lewandowski, and Cristiano Ronaldo form the top three.

Image via EA Sports

EA Sports has revealed the ratings of the best cards in the upcoming FIFA 22 in a partnership with The Ratings Collective, a talent scouting network.

The list has exactly 22 players and it features familiar faces such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. It has 10 attackers, four midfielders, one defender, and seven goalkeepers in total. Some of the players have a better overall rating than they had in FIFA 21 and vice-versa.

This is the first reveal list that we should see in the upcoming weeks prior to the release of FIFA 22. EA normally reveals the best players by position, as well as the fastest players, for example.

Here are the best players in FIFA 22.

Player namePositionClubFIFA 22 overall
Lionel MessiRWParis Saint-Germain93
Robert LewandowskiSTBayern Munich92
Cristiano RonaldoSTManchester United91
Kevin de BruyneCMManchester City91
Kylian Mbappé STParis Saint-Germain91
Neymar LWParis Saint-Germain 91
Jan OblakGKAtlético Madrid91
Harry Kane STTottenham Hotspur90
N’golo KantéCDMChelsea90
Manuel Neuer GKBayern Munich90
Marc-André ter Stegen GKBarcelona90
Mohamed SalahRWLiverpool89
Gianluigi Donnarumma GKParis Saint-Germain89
Karim BenzemaCFReal Madrid89
Virgil van Dijk CBLiverpool89
Joshua Kimmich CDMBayern Munich89
Son Heung-MinLMTottenham Hotspur89
Alisson BeckerGKLiverpool89
Thibaut CourtoisGKReal Madrid89
CasemiroCDMReal Madrid 89
Ederson de MoraesGKReal Madrid89
Sadio ManéLWLiverpool89