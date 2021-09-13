EA Sports has revealed the ratings of the best cards in the upcoming FIFA 22 in a partnership with The Ratings Collective, a talent scouting network.

The list has exactly 22 players and it features familiar faces such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. It has 10 attackers, four midfielders, one defender, and seven goalkeepers in total. Some of the players have a better overall rating than they had in FIFA 21 and vice-versa.

This is the first reveal list that we should see in the upcoming weeks prior to the release of FIFA 22. EA normally reveals the best players by position, as well as the fastest players, for example.

Here are the best players in FIFA 22.