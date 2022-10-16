10 Best FIFA 23 Celebrations and How to Do Them

Celebrations in sports games are nothing new, and soccer enthusiasts look forward to the new celebrations and dances added to FIFA titles every year. In FIFA 23, players get to perform some of the newly added celebrations and the iconic signature moves for world-class players. While signature celebrations can be performed easily, you must memorize the key bindings to perform other unique celebrations in FIFA 23.

Competitive game modes like Divisional Rivals and FUT Champions are perhaps the toughest in FIFA 23, which makes celebrating a goal much more special. After scoring a goal, players can perform these celebrations, and it is often an effective technique to demoralize your opponent. You can also perform a few team celebrations, including multiple players dancing together. So, if you plan to flex on your opponent by performing Ronaldo‘s Siu, Haaland‘s zen mode, or even Mbappe’s Little Brother celebration, we have you covered.

Here’s how to perform the 10 best celebrations in FIFA 23.

Best celebrations to perform in FIFA 23

Screengrab via EA Sports

Eyes and Arms (Griddy)

The Griddy is one of the new celebrations added in FIFA 23, and it’s inspired and popularized by Justin Jefferson in the NFL. This viral dance move quickly became popular amongst sports stars and is named after its creator Allen Davis. Here’s how to perform The Griddy in FIFA 23.

Xbox : Hold RT + Flick Right Stick Up twice

: Hold RT + Flick Right Stick Up twice PlayStation : Hold R2 + Flick Right Stick Up twice

: Hold R2 + Flick Right Stick Up twice Keyboard: Hold Q + Press T

The Gamer

The Gamer is another new FIFA 23 celebration popularized by Liverpool forward Diogo Jota. This celebration features the player sitting down cross-legged and mimicking the moves of holding a joystick. Here’s how to do the Gamer celebration.

Xbox: Hold RB + Flick right then left

Hold RB + Flick right then left PlayStation: Hold R1 + Flick R right then left

Hold R1 + Flick R right then left Keyboard: Hold Z + Tap Space, and Caps

Right Here Right Now

Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic SIU celebration is in FIFA 23, called Right Here Right Now. Any player in the game can perform this celebration. After scoring a goal, head toward the corner flag, and perform this iconic move to show off to your opponents.

Xbox : Hold RB + Press B

: Hold RB + Press B PlayStation : Hold R1 + Press Circle

: Hold R1 + Press Circle Keyboard: Hold Z + Press D

Little Brother

Little Brother is Kylian Mbaape’s iconic signature celebration and is available in FIFA 23. This celebration shows the player with crossed arms, and you can perform it quite easily in-game.

Xbox : Hold LT + Double tap B

: Hold LT + Double tap B PlayStation : Hold L2 + Double tap Circle

: Hold L2 + Double tap Circle Keyboard: Hold C + Double tap D

Eye of the Storm

The Eye of The Storm is a new celebration added to FIFA 23. Although it doesn’t have any real-life influence from soccer players, it is one of the easiest and best celebrations to perform in the game.

Xbox : Hold RB + spin Right Stick anti-clockwise

: Hold RB + spin Right Stick anti-clockwise PlayStation : Hold R1 + spin Right Stick anti-clockwise

: Hold R1 + spin Right Stick anti-clockwise Keyboard: Hold Z + Numpad arrows 360 counterclockwise

Handstand

For break-dancing enthusiasts, the Handstand is one of the best moves you can perform in FIFA 23. Any player in the game can perform this move, and it imitates a popular dancing move to show off in front of the crowd.

Xbox : Hold RT + spin Right Stick anti-clockwise

: Hold RT + spin Right Stick anti-clockwise PlayStation : Hold R2 + spin Right Stick anti-clockwise

: Hold R2 + spin Right Stick anti-clockwise Keyboard: Hold E + Numpad Arrow 360 Counterclockwise

Hang Loose

Hang Loose is Neymar’s signature celebration in FIFA 23, and the Brazillian loves performing this dance after scoring a goal. All players can perform this celebration.

Xbox : Hold LB + Flick Right Stick Up and then Down

: Hold LB + Flick Right Stick Up and then Down PlayStation : Hold L1 + Flick Right Stick Up and then Down

: Hold L1 + Flick Right Stick Up and then Down Keyboard: Hold Q + Tap Left Shift + Tap Left Control

Phone it In

Phone it In is one of the celebrations performed by Arsenal forward and Brazilian international Gabriel Jesus. This iconic celebration was present in FIFA 22 and has become quite popular. You can perform this celebration after scoring a goal with any player.

Xbox : Hold LB + Hold Right Stick Up

: Hold LB + Hold Right Stick Up PlayStation : Hold L1 + Hold Right Stick Up

: Hold L1 + Hold Right Stick Up Keyboard: Hold Q + Hold Left Shift

Tea for Two

Tea for Two can be considered a team celebration in FIFA 23 as it involves two players. The move shows two teammates sharing a cup of tea after scoring a goal. Here’s how to perform this move in FIFA 23.

Xbox : Hold RB + Flick Right Stick Down and Down

: Hold RB + Flick Right Stick Down and Down PlayStation : Hold R1 + Flick Right Stick Down and Down

: Hold R1 + Flick Right Stick Down and Down Keyboard: Hold Z + Tap Left Control + Tap Left Control

Peace

The Peace celebration became popular after Erling Haaland performed it against Paris Saint-Germain. It is one of Haaland’s signature celebrations in the game, and you can perform it with any player. This move shows the player sitting down in a cross-legged zen mode pose.