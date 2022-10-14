Cristiano Ronaldo gets a pace boost in FIFA 23 Rulebreakers FUT promo, according to leaks

FIFA 23 players were left bitterly disappointed when Cristiano Ronaldo, a FUT staple for the last decade, was given a huge pace decrease in the latest FIFA title. It won’t take long for EA to rectify this, at least according to the most recent leaks regarding the FUT Rulebreakers promo campaign.

The Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate in real life will probably go on forever but it was never a contest in the world of FIFA. Ronaldo has always been among the top meta players in the series thanks to a mixture of strength, stamina, shooting, passing, dribbling, and most of all, pace.

That’s why his noticeably reduced pace in FIFA 23 was considered a tragedy by the community. According to fresh leaks, we will be getting a version of Ronaldo that will resemble his past dominant self in the upcoming FUT Rulebreakers promo.

The leak comes from arguably the most reputable source out there, FUT Sheriff, so we can take it with a reasonable amount of faith. Ronaldo will be the top dog in Rulebreakers Team one, with increased pace, dribbling, and physicality.

It is well worth stressing that pace is the least affected attribute. The bulk of the increased stats fall in the dribbling category. As infuriating as that may seem to some, it is an easily explained tactic. Releasing a Ronaldo card with something like 90 pace in mid-October would immediately make him mandatory for all high-tier FUT squads and would all but kill any possibility of producing another Ronaldo item down the road that’s worth the investment.

The Manchester United player is in impressive veteran company on FUT Rulebreakers Team one. Gerard Piqué, Edin Džeko, Leonardo Bonucci, and Jesús Navas are all looking toward a potential resurgence in Ultimate Team in their mid-to-late thirties.

The old-timers are still likely to be overshadowed by Nabil Fekir and Wilfried Zaha, who have arguably the best items on the team. Fekir has carved his way into fringe FIFA meta territory these last couple of years and this early upgrade can only help his cause in FIFA 23. Zaha is a super fast Premier League winger who now has at least decent stats in all attacking categories. No further advertisement is necessary.

Our FIFA 23 Rulebreakers guide will tell you all you need to know about the new FUT promo. The official announcement is expected at 12pm CT on Oct. 14.