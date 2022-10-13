FIFA 23 Rulebreakers explained: A guide to FUT Rulebreakers, their release date and time

FUT promos are coming thick and fast in FIFA 23. The soccer calendar is unusually wacky this year with a World Cup slapped in the middle of the season. As a soccer simulator, FIFA 23 is obliged to abide by the same rules. All of this means is we will be seeing FUT promo campaigns arrive and go much faster than we’re used to.

Ones To Watch was gone after just a week and we anticipate the same will happen with the currently active promo Road to the Knockouts. Both of these campaigns came with their own set of issues. Some players received Gold items instead of OTW items from their FIFA 23 pre-order packs and EA’s suspicious odds on RTTK Essentials and Foundations packs resulted in more than a few raised eyebrows.

We certainly hope Rulebreakers break this particular rule that’s been forming in the past two weeks and enjoy a flawless runtime. We are led to believe this runtime will begin very soon, so let’s get to the point.

What are Rulebreakers in FIFA 23 FUT?

Rulebreakers is a recurring promo in Ultimate Team, so we should have a pretty good idea of how they will work in FIFA 23. Rulebreaker items take a player and adjust their stats in reverse—their strongest areas are slightly weakened for the purpose of massively upgrading their weakest spots.

This is best explained with an example. Luka Modrić is a superb passer and dribbler but lacks pace and physicality. A Rulebreakers version of Modrić would have slightly worse passing and dribbling but will be much faster and more physical.

FIFA 23 Rulebreakers release date

FIFA 23 Rulebreakers should be released on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The release time should be 12pm CT. The latter is much more certain as EA likes to keep release times static so FUT players know exactly when to tune in for new content.

There are still minor doubts that RTTK might go on for another week, though that is highly unlikely. The main argument to be made is that Rulebreakers are historically the FIFA Halloween special and launch in late October. There is no way EA waits that long with how the calendar is this year, however, so you can expect Halloween to arrive earlier.