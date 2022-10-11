Misleading odds trick FIFA 23 players into buying RTTK FUT packs

EA has caught a lot of heat over the years due to its FUT monetary schemes. The publisher escaped the gambling allegations in most countries by displaying the odds of getting certain prizes in FUT packs. Great or not, these odds at least show you just what you can expect when opening a pack.

EA evidently is not a fan of FIFA 23 players knowing what they’re in for. In a plot twist no one wanted, EA has found a way to mislead FIFA 23 players while still technically abiding by the rules.

Opening packs is the most integral way of acquiring items in FIFA Ultimate Team to build a competitive squad. Therefore, EA showing the exact odds of opening something decent from each FUT pack is a more than welcome feature. If only we did not come across a “read the fine print” type of situation.

There are currently two types of Road to the Knockouts packs available for purchase in FIFA 23: RTTK Essentials and RTTK Foundations. Each pack contains mostly regular items, but it also comes with some loan items. Loan items do not stick to your FUT squad. They can’t be sold, can’t be traded, can’t be used for SBCs. When their loan period expires, they are gone. In short, loan items are more or less useless.

Usually, when odds of acquiring a certain type of player through a pack are displayed, these odds apply for permanent items only. Now imagine FIFA 23 players’ surprise when they keep opening the RTTK Foundations pack, which has a 90 percent chance of netting you an 86+ OVR item and consistently getting 86+ OVR loan items instead of the promised walkout superstar.

Basic math and common sense teamed up to reach the bottom of all this. The odds placed for these RTTK FUT packs include the loan items. This is not common practice in the slightest and misleading is the best word that can be used to describe it.

The fan reaction is as one might expect. Those who opened RTTK packs are rightfully feeling ripped off. Those lucky enough to have avoided the suspiciously labeled odds call out the move as a falsely advertised scam.

What it is without question, is cause for concern. The positive outlook is that it is a one-off bug that won’t be seen again. It might very well be testing the waters, though, which is a development no FUT player wants to see, especially if the testing goes according to EA’s plans.