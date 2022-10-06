Erling Haaland has torn up every team he’s faced this season. Manchester City are giggling in the corner while every other club wishes they bought the striker instead. Does EA see what we all see? What’s Erling Haaland’s FIFA 23 player rating and does it match his real-life performances?

That’s a question that we can only answer with a resounding no. Not because Haaland is a scrub in FIFA 23, but because he is without question the best soccer player around this season and anything below the top rating wouldn’t suffice.

Spoiler alert: Erling Haaland is not the highest-rated player in FIFA 23. That honor goes to a Barcelona legend who has dominated the sport for a long time now. That’s right, Alexia Putellas is the highest-rated player in FIFA 23 with a 92 OVR.

If you think we’re playing unfairly, we will add that he isn’t the highest-rated male player, either. The crown is split in five between the other Barcelona legend who’s dominated the sport for a while, Lionel Messi, his teammate and FIFA 23 cover star Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, and Haaland’s new teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

So Haaland isn’t the overall top player in FIFA 23, he isn’t the best male player, and he isn’t even the best striker. Well, what is he? It’s time to arrive at the truth.

What is Erling Haaland’s player rating in FIFA 23?

Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s Norwegian striker who has scored 19 goals in 11 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League this season, has a FIFA 23 player rating of 88 OVR.

Let’s add a little perspective. According to EA, Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo, both of whom are glued to the Manchester United bench, are both better players than Haaland at this point in time.

The silver lining is that Haaland is playing so well that he’s forcing the FIFA developer to award him In-Form cards. He is the star of the Ones To Watch FUT promo, which upgrades the items based on form. He was also a part of FIFA 23 TOTW 3 following his latest hat trick against Manchester United, who apparently have two players better than Haaland.

Haaland’s OTW FUT item is and will be among the best cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for the foreseeable future, but it doesn’t change the fact that he was remarkably underrated in the game to begin with.