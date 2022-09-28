Is Robert Lewandowski getting a Ones To Watch card in FIFA 23? Everything you need to know about FIFA 23 OTW FUT items

Ones To Watch is the first FUT promo in FIFA 23. We don’t want you to be left behind on launch day, so we’ve prepared a neat little guide on how Ones To Watch items function in FIFA 23 and which players will receive such a FUT item.

FIFA 23 is currently in early access, but it will become available to all who have purchased it on Sept. 30. That same day marks the official start of the FUT season. The highlight on day one will be Ones To Watch items.

What are Ones To Watch items and how will they work in FIFA 23?

Ones To Watch is traditionally the first FUT promo in each new FIFA cycle. The items are given only to players who have switched clubs over the summer. The most important part about OTW cards is that they are dynamic and can be upgraded over the course of the season.

OTW upgrades work a little differently this year but in a good way. The classic upgrade road is back and the OTW cards will receive a stat boost each time the player is awarded a TOTW or MOTM item.

The second and third upgrade paths are tied to team success. At a club level, for an OTW player to get upgraded, his team needs to win three of its next eight matches, beginning on Sept. 30.

This final fresh upgrade mechanic will keep owners of Ones To Watch cards in FIFA 23 engaged throughout the FIFA World Cup. Their cards could get upgraded if the player’s national team wins a game at the tournament.

Both team-related upgrades are one-offs and activate regardless of if the player played in those matches. The World Cup upgrade doesn’t even need the player to be a part of his national squad to take effect. If his nation wins, you benefit no matter what.

All confirmed Ones To Watch cards in FIFA 23

EA opened the Ones To Watch promo campaign by revealing four Premier League stars: Erling Haaland, Raheem Sterling, Richarlison, and Darwin Núñez. Since that day, there’s been speculation on who will join them. There were plenty of big transfers this summer, so it’s not like EA doesn’t have material to choose from.

The latest information we managed to get from EA confirms some of the often mentioned names. Barcelona’s new star striker Robert Lewandowski will headline the Ones To Watch roster and is likely to be the only 90+ rated card in the promo.

Champions League holders Real Madrid were expected to make an appearance through Antonio Rüdiger, and they do. But in somewhat of a surprise, Aurélien Tchouaméni will receive an OTW item too.

Bayern München is in a similar boat. Fans would have been rightfully annoyed if Sadio Mané was not given a card. They don’t need to worry, though. Sané is here and they will get Matthijs De Ligt as a bonus.

Here are all of the confirmed Ones To Watch items so far. You will surely notice that some players don’t have ratings next to their names. Don’t be alarmed by that. These cards are still coming, but EA is holding back on announcing their ratings until the official announcement on Sept 30. We will update this list with all of the ratings once they are revealed.

CB: Matthijs De Ligt – (Bayern München and Netherlands)

LW: Steven Bergwijn – 80 OVR (Ajax Amsterdam and Netherlands)

CM: Renato Sanches – 80 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)

ST: Richarlison – 82 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur and Brazil)

RB: Serginho Dest – (Milan and USA)

LM: Sadio Mané – (Bayern München and Senegal)

CB: Nico Schlotterbeck – 82 OVR (Borussia Dortmund and Germany)

ST: Robert Lewandowski – (Barcelona and Poland)

CB: Antonio Rüdiger – 87 OVR (Real Madrid and Germany)

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni – 82 OVR (Real Madrid and France)

CM: Corentin Tolisso – 81 OVR (Olympique Lyonnais and France)

ST: Erling Haaland – 88 OVR (Manchester City and Norway)

LW: Raheem Sterling – 87 OVR (Chelsea and England)

ST: Darwin Núñez – 82 OVR (Liverpool and Uruguay)

CDM: Taylor Adams – 76 OVR (Leeds United and USA)

RW: Ángel di María – (Juventus and Argentina)

FIFA 23’s Ones To Watch roster is quite impressive. With the added upgrade mechanics, they could prove to be a great early investment in FUT 23.