Barcelona legend is the highest-rated player in FIFA 23—but it’s not who you think it is

It’s nothing new for a Barcelona player to headline FIFA ratings. A certain Argentinian maestro has been on top or near the top of the list for the past 15 years.

So what is the news here? Oh, wait, Lionel Messi isn’t playing for Barcelona anymore. Then who is it? Robert Lewandowski certainly has the skills but is far from a Barça legend at this stage. As it turns out, we are looking at the wrong side of the sport.

Who is the top-rated player in FIFA 23?

The player with the highest base OVR rating in FIFA 23 is Barcelona superstar Alexia Putellas. She is the best female footballer in the world and the most recent recipient of the Ballon d’Or Féminin, the women’s version of the Golden Ball, the Best FIFA Women’s Player, and the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year awards.

Putellas received a 92 OVR rating in FIFA 23, one more than the top-rated male footballers in the game. There is a huge five-way tie at the top of male player ratings, so Alexia Putellas delivers a much easier answer to the question of who the best player in FIFA 23 is.

It’s a real shame that the Spanish women’s league is not licensed in FIFA 23 and we can’t play with Putellas in any meaningful modes. She only makes it into the game by being part of Spain’s national team.

A much bigger shame is that Alexia Putellas is currently recovering from a horrendous ACL injury. While a FIFA player rating can’t help with the recovery, at least it confirms that her effort on the football pitch is being recognized.