Yordles might be too small to make it into 2XKO’s roster, according to Riot

League of Legends fighting game 2XKO is slowly taking shape and is expected to release sometime in 2025, but of all the characters shown off for its roster so far, there is one glaring Yordle-shaped hole that needs to be addressed.

During an interview at Evo 2024 on July 21, and after the reveal of Braum as the latest character, Dot Esports got a chance to talk to 2XKO’s game director Shaun Rivera and ask a very important pint-size question: Where on earth are the Yordles?

first look at skins in 2xko. dynasty ahri (wip) is coming to an alpha lab near u pic.twitter.com/cDOpZIFTuP — 2XKO @ Evo (@Play2XKO) July 20, 2024

When asked about the prospect of Yordles being added to the roster in the future, Rivera was straight into PR speak, saying that Riot can’t confirm or deny if Yordles will make it to the game, but he did have some interesting insight on something that would make putting Yordles into the game difficult—their height.

“We talked a lot about character height internally. Ekko is actually a pretty small character… I think one of the things that we can all agree upon internally from a design perspective, is that it’s really frustrating when you’re losing to the character due to something that the players not doing at all,” Rivera explained to Dot Esports.

Rivera continued, stating that such a sharp adjustment in character height would definitely leave an impact in 2XKO. “[Such as] my combos don’t work because they’re too short versus ‘Oh, they’re out playing me…’ So, if we were to have like, anything shorter than Ekko, my hope was that hey, you’re not fighting against the fact that the character exists, you’re actually fighting against the person controlling it,” he said.

Moving on from this, I put forward to Rivera one Yordle I think could work over all of them—Rumble. Rumble uses a mech to fight, complete with a giant club and a flamethrower. The mech alone would solve the height issue, and as a filthy Yordle main, I’m all for giving him more love.

Rivera didn’t have anything to say there, but shared his love for also playing Rumble in the top lane which I’ll take as a personal win.

