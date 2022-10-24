‘The Goonies’ references have been found in the MultiVersus code by FGC dataminers

MultiVersus has a roster that never ends. It goes on and on, my friends.

Warner Bros. take on the platform fighter genre has been drastically declining in players over the past month but MultiVersus‘ dedicated fanbase are still hard at work finding out what other eclectic characters are going to be transformed into fighters.

This time, it looks like characters from the Goonies may be coming sometime very soon.

Dataminer finds Goonies in MultiVersus files

A string of code referencing “Goonies” has come to light thanks to a dataminer within the MultiVersus Discord server.

MultiVersus player ‘multiversusie’ shared the findings on Twitter, explaining a dataminer from Discord had found a string that included Goonies and hinted at new characters.

“There MIGHT be a chance Sloth or any of the Goonies characters could come to MultiVersus soon. But for now, I’d say take it with a grain of salt,” the leaker tweeted.

The way the code is written shows the Goonies string is a “character universe code.”

This is how the game groups characters from different franchises together, like Jake and Finn having the Adventure Time character universe code. The fact Goonies has a whole character universe code means there could be more than one character from the franchise on their way.

The Goonies seems like a strange choice out of all of WB’s properties though. Released in 1985, the film featured a group of rag-tag kids that decide to look for the treasure of a 17th-century pirate known as “One-Eyed Willy.”

But this wouldn’t be the weirdest property to feature fighters in MultiVersus. Recently, a dataminer also found voice lines from Beetlejuice in the game’s files, meaning there could be characters from the comedic horror movie.

There were also voice lines from the Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz, another very unlikely character to be seen in a fighting game.

