Test your Smash Bros. knowledge with this new Wordle-inspired trivia game

If you’re a fan of the Super Smash Bros. franchise and want to see how much you actually know, a new game that does just that is now available. Inspired by Wordle, this guessing game tasks you with determining a Smash character based on certain traits.

This game was unveiled on Reddit yesterday by the user Pimeko, the developer of Smashdle. In this game, you’ll guess a character and a series of boxes will light up based on whether your guess matches the answer’s gender, weight, Smash game of origin, and more.

It’s a fun way to go through the roster and sort out who’s who based on the year of their video game debut or on what console they originated. And even as an avid Smash player, it took me a few minutes to figure out today’s answer. It turns out, 90 characters is a lot to sort through.

In addition to the Classic mode, there are four other ways to play Smashdle. This includes guessing the character based on a GIF of their Final Smash or a zoomed-in picture of their silhouette. In my opinion, the silhouette mode is the hardest by far, so go there if you’re really looking for a challenge.

Smashdle isn’t Pimeko’s first Wordle-inspired game, either. They have two other games in their portfolio: LoLdle and Pokédle, inspired by League of Legends and Pokémon, respectively. You can guess a champion based on one of League’s many iconic quotes or you might decipher the Pokémon using a blurred card from the TCG.

I’ve been a fan of Wordle for a long time, and I love finding similar games that I can play at work or while I’m out to pass the time. Now that I know there are so many versions available to scratch my itch for video game trivia, I can’t wait to add them to my rotation.