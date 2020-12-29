Super Smash Bros. Game Director Masahiro Sakurai announces he’ll be sharing less pictures on Twitter

After sharing a screenshot from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate every day for the last year, the game’s director, Masahiro Sakurai, has announced on Twitter that he’ll be dialing things back with his screenshot sharing moving forward.

“I am thinking of updating it five times a week,” Sakurai announced on Twitter. With over 365 screenshots now in the books, Sakurai has been sticking to a strict “one-post-per-day” rule for the last year that’s allowed him to build up quite the catalog.

However, according to the longtime Smash Bros. figurehead, there’s only about 100 photos left in the bank for him to publish. With that being said, Sakurai is aiming to “try to slow down the pace just in case.”

Additionally, many of the screenshots that he takes on a developmental server for the game can’t be published, Sakurai mentioned.

Moving forward, Sakurai’s approach of only posting screenshots intermittently throughout the week should give him time to not only dip into his likely vast backlog of screenshots, but accumulate some new pictures to share, as well.



Since December of last year, Sakurai’s screenshot sharing has allowed him to connect with the Smash Bros. community at large. Although he’s served as the franchise’s creator and director for the better part of the last 20 years, it’s only been in recent times that he’s been interacting with the game’s community on a more widespread basis.