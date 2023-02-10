MultiVersus is finally adding a permanent Ranked mode alongside a new Valentine’s Day event

MultiVersus has gone over a month and a half without any new content, so many players in the community have been getting antsy. While the developer was once adding a new character every two weeks, it doesn’t seem like there will be a new one until March 31. However, it looks like players will finally be getting a permanent ranked mode and bug fixes in a major patch next week.

According to a tweet from the official MultiVersus account, the next patch for the game is expected to come next week, likely on Tuesday if it follows previous updates. Alongside a new event, there will also be a permanent Ranked mode following the variety of playtests it featured over the last few months. From now on, Ranked mode won’t allow double-character teams, according to leaker Aisul.

Hey MVPs! Care for a preview of next week's patch? Get ready for the ValentiNeon Event with new cosmetics and skins! Ranked mode is coming back, permanently! New mode headed to the Silly Queue. (1/2) #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/6upHqZZuEg — MultiVersus (@multiversus) February 10, 2023

There will also be the ValentiNeon Event in the patch which will feature new cosmetics like the Shaggy and Velma Variants shown above. If it follows previous events, there will likely be some kind of in-game currency that players will be able to redeem for free cosmetics from the event. There will also likely be a new mode added to the Silly Queue based on the holiday.

The update will also bring new changes like native MultiKeyboard Steam support, balances to characters, and making the defense meter visible. Players will soon be able to play with multiple keyboards on Steam, and the balances should make the game more fair overall.

This will be the first update to MultiVersus in nearly two months, so it’s likely that there will be many eyes on this new patch and the new content in it.