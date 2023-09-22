Mortal Kombat 1: How long is MK1’s story?

Fighting games typically aren’t known for deep story modes that will take hours for you to complete but that has started to change, and Mortal Kombat is at the forefront of that. Mortal Kombat 1 reboots its entire universe to fit new storylines and lore right from the intro cutscene—but how long will this reset canvas take you to complete?

MK1 has its usual story and versus modes available, but there is more to experience with this fresh take on the series beyond the menus.

On top of the standard options, Invasions gives players a single-player adventure to defend the timeline from outsiders in a tabletop-style mode that changes every season. Towers also return in the classic, difficulty-scaling format where you can get unique character endings, so there are multiple different ways to spend your time in MK1.

How long will it take to beat MK1?

It’s not a long campaign if you rush it. Screenshot by Dot Esports via NetherRealm Studios

Depending on how you plan to play MK1 your experience with the game will also change.

If you are just gunning for the story mode and want to see how Liu Kang’s newly forged era plays out in its opening entry, you are likely looking at a six to eight-hour journey. It took me closer to that seven-hour mark since I was taking notes and trying to experiment a bit with the characters.

I have not spent a lot of time with side content just yet, but if you want to grab more cosmetics or easily unlock Kameo Fighters to use in online play, you will need to play Invasions. This will add significant time to your playthrough since it isn’t exactly a set mode and includes minigames too.

Diving into Towers to unlock those character endings or jumping online to face other players in Kombat is another way to beef up your hours spent with MK1, especially if you see something you want to grind for in the seasonal store.

